With summer on the horizon and warmer weather causing our layers to shed, it’s time to start replicating that holiday glow at home with fake tan.

But any avid fake-it-till-you-make-it tanner will know that application can often be fiddly and the results far from perfect. The solution? Fake tan removers. One of the tanning world’s newest innovations, these formulas help take the hard graft out of buffing away your tan (bye, bye harsh scrubs and exfoliating mitts).

From rectifying a fiasco to removing old fake tan before applying a new base, a good eraser is a worthy addition to your tanning arsenal.

The novel products work to lift the product off your skin and come in mousse, scrub or liquid form with the best formulas containing gentle exfoliants like glycolic acid that effectively melt away your tan. If you find yourself spending far too long in the shower and scrubbing your skin until it’s sore, then a tan remover may be just what you need.

Perfect for when your skin starts to resemble tiger bread, erasers are a quick-fix for erasing patchy areas before heading out or for removing a full-body layer of tan before applying a new one. Most double up as primers, too – prepping and buffing skin for a fresh application.

How we tested

We spent two months testing removers from some of our favourite tanning brands, from St Tropez to Skinny Tan, and considered ease of application, results, packaging and value for money. Trying them on both lighter and darker layers of tan, we found that all the erasers still required some manual buffing with an exfoliator mitt – we used Face Halo’s mitt (£17.02, Amazon.co.uk) – after initial application. We compared the effectiveness of each, as well as how well they prepped our skin for faking a summer glow.

The best fake tan removers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Skinny Tan miracle self-tan eraser: £24.99, Skinnytan.co.uk

– Skinny Tan miracle self-tan eraser: £24.99, Skinnytan.co.uk Best water mist – Isle Of Paradise over it magic self tan eraser: £15.95, Boots.com

– Isle Of Paradise over it magic self tan eraser: £15.95, Boots.com Best mousse eraser – Bondi Sands self tan eraser: £11.24, Lookfantastic.com

– Bondi Sands self tan eraser: £11.24, Lookfantastic.com Best for quick fixes –Tan Luxe glyco water self tan eraser: £17.20, Lookfantastic.com

–Tan Luxe glyco water self tan eraser: £17.20, Lookfantastic.com Best for sensitive skin – St Tropez remover mousse: £14.50, Boots.com

– St Tropez remover mousse: £14.50, Boots.com Best priming remover – Bali Body self tan remover: £18.95, Balibodyco.com

– Bali Body self tan remover: £18.95, Balibodyco.com Best budget buy – SoSu dripping gold fresh glow tan removal mousse: £12.51, Sosubysj.com