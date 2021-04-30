8 best rosehip oils are that are packed with skincare benefits

There’s a reason that rosehip oil is a reported skincare staple of the Duchess of Cambridge’s beauty routine. Packed full of hydrating properties, it gives a moisturising boost to the skin whilst helping give that healthy glow we’re all desperately longing for. For such a humble ingredient, it’s seriously packed with benefits.

“A pressed seed oil from the little fruit that sits beneath the rose, rosehip oil is extraordinarily rich in both omega 3 and 6, which intensely moisturises the skin,” says Dr Shaan Patel, founder of Harley Street’s Aatma Aesthetics.

Best known for its effects in brightening and evening out skin tone, Patel also points to the oil’s benefit in the stimulation of collagen and therefore elasticity of the skin.

“Even though it is an oil, research has shown that these fatty acids can reduce the size of blemishes, especially in acne-prone individuals,” he adds.

Rosehip oil is also hugely beneficial in conditions such as eczema, according to Patel, as it contains vitamin E and anthocyanin which help to reduce inflammation and soothe irritation.

We’re certainly sold on the benefits of rosehip oil but how to use it? “It’s best applied once a day at bedtime after other water-based treatments,” advises Patel. Although it’s suitable for all skin types, he advises taking care when using it in conjunction with retinoids as it is high in vitamin A.

In a bid to hydrate, even out skin tone and add a bit of much-needed glow, we took on the task of testing some of the best rosehip oils. Along with how they made our skin look and feel, we assessed them on application, formula, scent, price and how long they took to sink in. If you’re looking for a boost to your skincare routine, you won’t go far wrong by adding in a little bottle from our top picks.

Trilogy certified organic rosehip oil, 45ml Reportedly the rosehip oil of choice for Kate Middleton, Trilogy's certified organic rosehip oil is a great all-rounder. Lightweight and non-greasy, it's a joy to apply as it sinks in nicely leaving skin feeling supple and smooth. Just two to three drops left us feeling super moisturised. One of the things we liked most about the product is that it's light enough to be used under make-up, helping to give a nice healthy glow rather than leaving a shiny canvas where our cosmetics would slip and slide. You can also add a drop or two of the oil into your favourite moisturiser and it's been proven to improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Founded by Sarah Brown, after she was left frustrated by the lack of products to soothe her hyper-sensitive and acne-prone skin, Pai Skincare's products are certified by COSMOS, vegan friendly and cruelty free. The luxurious and rich rosehip oil is a serious hero product for the brand and for good reason: it's suitable for all skin types, tackles dullness, pigmentation and redness, plus it's great for tackling dry, flaky patches. A deep orange colour – due to its unique CO2 extraction process – the blend of Andean rosehip fruit and seed oils has a warm, smokey scent to it which we really liked. A couple of drops is enough to cover the face and we loved how easily it sank into the skin, leaving our face feeling super soft come the morning. True Skincare organic rehydrating rosehip and rosemary facial oil​, 30ml If you watched Dragon's Den recently then you may well have seen founder of True Skincare, Emma Thornton on the show. She successfully walked away with a £75,000 investment from Deborah Meaden, plus a whole lot of praise for her waterless products from the businesswoman. Having tested the brand's rosehip and rosemary facial oil, we can tell you the praise is justified. A mix of certified organic rosehip seed oil and rosemary leaf oil, the formula has a delicious scent to it (thanks to the fragrance of the rosemary). Not only is it ethically sourced, it's also vegan friendly, cruelty free and 100 per cent organic. Being quite a rich oil, it took a little longer to sink in so is especially good for overnight and for those suffering from dry or dehydrated skin. Used before bed, we really liked the spa-like aroma of the oil which also made our mind feel as soothed as our skin. Mario Badescu rose hips nourishing oil, 29ml For those who don't like an oil to feel too heavy or rich, this rosehip oil by Mario Badescu is a great choice. Quickly absorbing and very lightweight, the oil feels slightly cooling on application. It's an easy addition to a skincare routine as it doesn't leave behind any greasy residue and feels like an almost imperceptible layer. If you're after the luxurious cosseting nature of a concentrated oil, then some of the other options we tried might be a better pick, but this offering is a good choice for combination skin. It's also packed with vitamin C which helps brighten the complexion and works really well as a targeted treatment to eliminate dry, flaky patches. The Inkey List rosehip oil face oil, 30ml Trust the Inkey List to have an offering of this staple skincare product but with change from a tenner. The small plastic container is certainly not as luxurious as the glass bottle and pipette situation you get with most rosehip oils, but the offering is no nonsense and what the brand is well-known for. The 100 per cent rosehip oil feels rich and nourishing – it certainly holds its own against some of the pricier brands in terms of texture, application and hydration. It's also an award-winning product. Given rosehip oil is such a multi-tasker – you can use it to moisturise the cuticles, soothe sun damaged skin and help improve the appearance of scars amongst many other things – popping a bottle of this in your bathroom or bag is sure to prove useful. Chantecaille rose de mai face oil, 30ml On the other end of the scale, luxury French brand Chantecaille have a sumptuous version, which incorporates evening primrose oil, damask rose and geranium rose along with rosehip. At £162 a bottle it's certainly not cheap. As you might expect, it has a plush floral scent that screams opulence, while the rich formula means a little goes a long way. As well as the mix of botanicals, the oil includes extracts of winged kelp to help tone the face and Chilean tree bark to even out skin tone. Suitable to be used day or night, it can also be mixed with moisturiser for an extra hydration hit. Its price tag might well be eye watering, but dedicated fans of the product swear by the product's skin smoothing and glow giving qualities. Neal's Yard Remedies organic rosehip oil, 50ml Purveyors of organic and natural remedies, Neal's Yard are on the ticket with their rosehip oil. Made of 100 per cent organic rosehip fruit oil, it comes housed in the brand's iconic dark blue glass bottle. Gorgeously nourishing, applying the oil to our skin made it feel silky soft and gave it a natural luminous glow. It also sinks in well and has a warming, earthy aroma. Simply put, it delivers. The Ordinary 100% organic cold pressed rose hip seed oil, 30ml Well loved by beauty fans and beauty editors alike, The Ordinary are known for their straightforward, no-fuss products that provide the goods. Their 100 per cent organic cold-pressed rosehip seed oil is a no-brainer. Less than £10 for 30ml of product, it delivers the benefits of this multi-tasking oil but without breaking the bank. Suitable for all skin types, using a couple of drops of the rosehip seed oil at night for a few weeks will leave you waking up with smoother, glowing skin. The product has plenty of fans that sing its praises, and you'll soon see why. Buy now £ 9 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Rosehip oil Trilogy’s certified organic rosehip oil is a great option that offers all of the benefits of rosehip oil but in a lightweight, non-greasy formula which we loved. It’s also well priced and a bottle of the Duchess’s fave certainly lasts a long time. For those who suffer from dry skin or like a rich texture, Pai’s bioregenerate oil is a must-have, while True Skincare’s organic rehydrating rosehip & rosemary facial oil​ is worth checking out for the gorgeous scent alone. We tried all the best The Ordinary products for acne prone skin, from the brand’s cult niacinamide and retinol serums to azelic acid.

