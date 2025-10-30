Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While vegan-friendly and cruelty-free skincare may be a top priority for welfare-conscious shoppers, not all ethical products are made equal. To help you avoid underwhelming formulas and overpriced options, we’ve put together a guide to our favourite vegan-friendly and cruelty-free brands that don’t disappoint.

From celebrity brands such as Rhode to sustainable stalwarts and unexpected gems (think Aēsop and Isle of Paradise), there are plenty of companies championing ethical practices. Whether or not you’re vegan, there’s a bounty of cruelty-free beauty brands worth knowing.

For a product to be vegan-friendly, it must not contain animal-derived ingredients or byproducts, which can include things such as beeswax and some forms of collagen and glycerine. For products to be classed as cruelty-free, they can't have been tested on animals. However, loopholes exist that can make things a bit murky, so it’s best to check for third-party certifications, such as The Vegan Society’s vegan certification, Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny Programme, and PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies.

While natural doesn’t always mean better, many of the brands in this guide use predominantly naturally derived (and sometimes organic) ingredients. Many of the companies listed here are also B Corp certified, which means they meet high environmental standards. For example, take UpCircle, which uses left-over coffee grounds from coffee shops in its face scrubs.

Whether you're looking for the best fake tans, gentle formulas for sensitive skin, or luxury elixirs to bring the spa to your bathroom, keep scrolling to discover our favourite vegan-friendly and cruelty-free brands.

Why you can trust IndyBest

We know which skincare brands are worth paying attention to because we've been testing skincare products for years, from moisturisers and toners to everything in between. And our writers are experts in their field – many have been writing about cosmetics for years. All of the brands in this directory have earned their place. We’ve used and loved at least once product from each one, and many have been praised in our reviews, whether that be our round-ups of the best natural deodorants, best Korean skincare products or best lip balms. Each of the brands claims to be completely vegan and cruelty-free, but we have tried to include as many as possible that have been certified as such by third-party organisations, for peace of mind.

UpCircle

open image in gallery ( Upcircle )

For more sustainable beauty products, UpCircle repurposes by-products from other industries so they won't go to waste. Its body oil with passion fruit oil (£14.99, Upcirclebeauty.com) landed a spot in our review of the best body oils, where our tester said it left “no greasy residue at all”. Our review of the best hand creams features the hibiscus hand cream (£19.99, Upcirclebeauty.com), thanks to its hydrating effect and invigorating scent.

If you’re dipping your toe into natural deodorants, the brand’s refillable deodorant (£16.99, Upcirclebeauty.com) earned a place in our round-up of the best natural deodorants – our tested noted that the “prickly pear extract offers anti-inflammatory benefits” for sensitive skin.

Upcycle is certified by The Vegan Society and Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free. It is also a B Corp brand. It uses mainly plastic-free packaging and offers refills where it isn’t, and supports initiatives that remove plastic from the environment.

Rhode

open image in gallery ( Rhode )

Certified vegan and cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA, Hailey Bieber’s skincare and make-up brand Rhode – now owned by Elf but with Hailey as the chief creative officer – has gone from strength-to-strength since launching in 2022. Formulated with award-winning chemist Dr. Robinson, and leading dermatologist Dr. Bhanusali, there were originally only three products, and the range is still quite modest, with skincare products including a barrier cream and, most recently, the glazing mist (£30, Rhodeskin.com). In her review, beauty writer Lucy Smith said it offered “instant reprieve from the tightness” felt after cleansing, while it also “diffused the sticky feeling from mineral sunscreens”, and, it “helped to meld together [their] layers of cream blush and bronzer”.

Pai Skincare

open image in gallery ( Pai )

Born when the founder wanted to make organic formulas that would work for her sensitive skin, Pai Skincare makes all its products from its London HQ. Everything is certified by The Vegan Society and Cruelty Free International, and also by COSMOS, meaning it’s certified organic.

One of its hero products is the rosehip bioregenerate facial oil (£24, Paiskincare.com). Featuring in our round-up of the best rosehip oils, our tester said it sank easily into the skin, “leaving [their] face feeling super soft come the morning”. But the gemini pomegranate and pumpkin seed stretch mark cream (£49, Lookfantastic.com) is another standout, named the best stretch mark oil in our review. And for a gentle way to wash off make-up, the light work rosehip cleansing oil (£34, Paiskincare.com) was praised in our round-up of the best cleansing oils for dealing with “hardy waterproof mascara with minimal effort” while not stinging the eyes.

Aēsop

open image in gallery ( Aēsop )

Founded in 1987, Australian brand Aēsop is known for its botanical concoctions in apothecary-style bottles, but what you might not know is that everything is vegan and cruelty-free, plus the brand is Leaping Bunny approved. Give the perfect facial hydrating cream (£99, Sephora.co.uk) a try – it’s a great glow-booster for sensitive skin. In our review of the best moisturisers for sensitive skin, it felt “firm on the skin and [had] an instant brightening effect”. We also praised the brand’s aromatique handwash in our review of the best luxury handwashes, noting the “tiny beads of pumice to gently exfoliate and leaves skin feeling soft, supple, smooth”. Looking for a new signature scent? Our tester loved the decadent pepperiness of the brand’s gloam eau de parfum.

Isle of Paradise

open image in gallery Our senior shopping writer swears by the sunny serum ( Daisy Lester )

Fake tan pro and the founder of Isle of Paradise, Jules Von Hep, has worked with Strictly Come Dancing stars, Victoria Secret models, and the likes of Sienna Miller and Lily James, so it’s hardly surprising how well the formulas have fared – they’re known for their affordability, too. The skincare-infused formulas contain ingredients such as avocado oil to soften, grapefruit oil to brighten and chia seed oil to hydrate, plus colour-correcting actives to even out the skin tone and reveal realistic results.

There are several formulas to choose from, too, including mousse, water and drops. If it’s tanning drops you’re after, our senior writer (and long-time fake tan devotee), Daisy Lester swears by the sunny serum (£12, Amazon.co.uk), praising it as a “fast track to a natural-looking bronzed finish”. But if you’re after a gradual tan, she recommends the self-tanning butter (£9.99, Boots.com) which is great as it’s “buildable for a deeper glow”, while also delivering a “natural, fresh-off-the-plane, bronzed wash” after just one application.

Glow Recipe

open image in gallery ( Glow Recipe )

Since discontinuing its avocado melt sleeping mask (which contained honey), all of Glow Recipe’s products are now vegan and cruelty-free, and the brand is Leaping Bunny certified. Rooted in Korean skincare, it combines colourful, fun packaging with antioxidants and potent skincare actives. If you’re yet to be enticed by the TikTok hype, our beauty writer Lucy Smith lauded the wrinkle minimising effect of its plump hyaluronic serum (£32.80, Sephora.co.uk) in her review of the best hyaluronic acid serums, noting that it left her skin “cooled, non-tight and flush with hydration”.

If you’re after an oily skin hero then we’d recommend giving the watermelon glow niacinamide dew drops (£18, Sephora.co.uk) a try. Again, Lucy was impressed with this brightening and oil-regulating product. In her review of the best Korean skincare products, she said it sat “under make-up beautifully” and gave her “a healthy glow”.

Faith in Nature

open image in gallery ( Faith in Nature )

Another B-corp brand, Faith in Nature is certified by The Vegan Society and comes Leaping Bunny approved as cruelty-free. It even claims to have put nature on its board of directors, which may seem like a bit of a gimmick, but essentially means nature is factored into every decision it makes. All of its products are made in the UK, and with up to 99 per cent natural origin ingredients. There’s not a whiff of artificial fragrances here, as all of its products are also made with natural origin aroma and essential oils.

It’s a great pick if you want to cut down on single-use plastic, owing to the range of shampoo bars and humongous bottles of product (up to 20l) that can be used to refill its aluminium refill bottles. Affordability and gentle formulas are where it really shines. The brand’s lavender and geranium body wash (£3, Amazon.co.uk) is a case in point. In our review of the best body washes, our tester said: “I’ve been using it for years, and it’s still one of my go-tos”, adding that it’s “gentle, non-drying, and leaves skin feeling clean and soft”. Whats more, “one squeeze onto a loofah creates masses of long-lasting lather, making this bottle great value for money”.

Evolve

open image in gallery ( Evolve )

If you’re yet to discover it, independent, female-led brand Evolve needs to be on your radar if you’re after organic, vegan and cruelty-free formulas. Housed in elegant glass packaging, from toners to mists, hair care and SPF, the range is vast, and caters to different skin types, from oily to mature and sensitive. Made with mainly natural and mostly COSMOS-certified organic ingredients, all formulas are in small batches in the UK.

IndyBest tester Lois Borny uses the tansy beauty balm a cuticle balm (£19.20, Evolvebeauty.com) but it can also be used for everything from a shaving balm to a heel balm, and has a calming lavender scent she loves. The brand is certified by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme, and everything in the range is 100 per cent vegan.

The Ordinary

open image in gallery The brand’s multi-active delivery essence leaves skin well-prepped for the rest of your skincare routine ( Lucy Smith )

Our writers are often singing the praises of The Ordinary, which is known for offering science-backed skincare at accessible price points. On top of this, everything is vegan and cruelty-free, while the brand is certified as vegan by PETA. When our beauty writer Lucy Smith reviewed the multi-active delivery essence (£10.60, Theordinary.com), which is formulated to make your skincare work harder, she said that her “skin barrier felt all the healthier” for using it in lieu of a toner. Meanwhile, the body care range certainly isn’t to be overlooked, especially if you have dry skin. Our tester Helen Wilson-Beevers hailed the niacinamide 5% face and body emulsion (£11.70, Theordinary.com) as a “multi-tasking product to use on the body and face”, as it’s both “gentle and creates a light radiance”.

Byoma

open image in gallery ( Byoma )

Founded in 2022, Byoma is a relatively new brand. Certified cruelty-free by PETA and 100 per cent vegan, it’s a great option to browse if you’re looking for skincare that won’t break the bank . All about strengthening the skin barrier (which is important for locking moisture in and protecting it from environmental stressors like pollution), it uses gentle but potent ingredients. In our review of the best toners, we hailed the Byoma hydrating milky toner the best budget option. “At less than £15, it does a decent job at hydrating and smoothing”, our tester said. “It adds a subtle radiance, is instantly hydrating and leaves skin silky soft – a great all-rounder for a reasonable price”, she added. For more options to try, its best sellers include the moisturising gel cream (£11.99, Byoma.com) and its creamy jelly cleanser (£11.99, Byoma.com), which boast the brands' barrier-boosting blend of ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids.

Elf

open image in gallery ( Louise Whitbread )

Cosmetics behemoth Elf is 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s certified as such by Leaping Bunny and PETA. It’s perhaps most well-known for affordable make-up, like its viral power grip primer (£11, Boots.com), which we can confirm lives up to the hype, but it also offers skincare, too. It caters to different skin concerns, and there are ranges for different concerns, including to boost hydration, and one for blemish-prone skin. You’ll also find spf, make-up remover, skincare specifically formulated to sensitive skin, and more. The holy hydration! make-up melting cleansing balm (£12, Elfcosmetics.co.uk) melted our reviewer’s make-up away in seconds, leaving their skin plump and hydrated, and even rivalling the Elemis cult, and a lot more expensive, cleansing balm.

Gallinée

open image in gallery ( Gallinée )

All about the skin microbiome, French brand Gallinée was born when Dr of pharmacy Dr Marie Drago had the idea of treating inflammatory skin conditions with topical pre and probiotics – having managed her own inflammatory disease with a pro and prebiotic diet. Our reviewer Amy Sedghi was a fan of the eye contour cream (£22, Gallinee.com) when she put it to the test: “It glides on easily leaving the eye area hydrated and not at all greasy or slick”, she said. Featuring gentle ingredients, the brand states that all of its products are vegan and cruelty-free (although it doesn’t have a third-party certification for this), and most of the products are also suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin.

Milk Make-up

open image in gallery ( Milk Makeup )

Viral for a reason, Milk Make-up has reached cult brand status since launching in 2016 – but did you know that it’s also vegan and certified as cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny? In terms of what we’d recommend, the pore eclipse mattifying primer (£35, Boots.com) excelled in our tests – in fact, we rated it the best primer overall in our review, as it makes an “instant and dramatic difference to visibly larger pores” and creates a “smooth canvas for foundation and concealer to be applied on top”, while it also keeping make-up in place for “significantly longer than usual”.

Ark

open image in gallery ( ARK Skincare )

Ark does things slightly differently, offering skincare for your age, instead of skin type. Avoiding irritants and using bioactive, natural ingredients where possible, it doesn’t use parabens, SLS (a foaming agent that some people can find drying), or artificial colours and fragrances in its products. Everything is made in the UK, and, according to the brand, it has never tested on animals and all of its products are vegan, though it does not have third-party certification to confirm this. The reverse gravity eye serum (£48, Amazon.co.uk) was featured in our round-up of the best eye creams for mature skin. It worked “particularly well on dry patches and dark circles”, our tester said.

Tropic

open image in gallery ( Tropic )

Tropic can be traced back to when, at just 15, the brand’s founder recreated a body scrub originally formulated by her grandmother, a medicinal chemist and toxicologist, and sold batches of it at Greenwich market. Since then, it’s grown into a one-stop shop for vegan and cruelty-free skincare, dedicated to ethically and sustainably producing skincare that harnesses the benefits of tropical botanicals.

Certified carbon neutral, Tropic runs its HQ on renewable energy, and makes its products in Britain. It doesn’t use any artificial preservatives or toxins, and nearly all of the range is certified organic. Tropic also donates 10 per cent of its profits to good causes, including international education charity United World Schools.

The OG body scrub recipe has since evolved into the brand’s body smooth refreshing polish (£28, Tropicskincare.com), which we’ve not tried yet, but the brand’s lip shade (£8,Tropicskincare.com) was featured in our round-up of the best lip balms. We praised the reef-friendly balm for leaving lips “feeling supple and hydrated” – and it’s SPF50, too.

Bulldog

open image in gallery ( Bulldog )

If you’re looking for an affordable and accessible men’s skincare brand, Bulldog needs to be on your radar. Using predominantly natural origin ingredients and formulas for every skin type, including products for mature and for sensitive skin, it has cleansers through to SPF and lip balm covered. We like that it packages its products in tubes made from sugarcane, which is considered more sustainable than packaging made with conventional plastic. Its original moisturiser is basic but effective and feels lightweight yet hydrating (£6.60, Bulldogskincare.com), and we’ve heard good things about other products in the range, too – all of which is vegan, and certified by Cruelty Free International.

Irene Forte Skincare

open image in gallery ( Irene Forte Skincare )

Certified vegan and cruelty-free by Italian registration body VeganOK, Irene Forte Skincare is all about harnessing nature, but supercharging it with science. With her background in wellness, founder Irene Forte pairs ingredients sourced from her family’s organic farm in Sicily with insights of pioneering skincare expert Dr. Francesca Ferri. Forte is also the heiress to the Rocco Forte Hotels, so you're in for spa-like luxury here. On top of that, it’s another B-corp brand, and focuses on organic and upcycled ingredients (like using whole olives when the pit would usually be discarded), and recycled materials in its packaging.

For “a truly luxe experience”, our tester Amy Sedghi recommends the lavender foam cleanser (£70, Ireneforteskincare.com), followed up with the lemon toner (£95 Ireneforteskincare.com), or the hibiscus night cream (£165, Ireneforteskincare.com), if you have the budget. With omega-rich oils, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and green pea botanical peptides, its “effect is as luxurious as if you’d actually stepped into one of the spas at the Rocco Forte Hotels”, Amy praised.

Wild Science Lab

open image in gallery ( Wild Science Lab )

Wild Science Lab was founded by husband-and-wife team Zoe and Ali after Ali’s search for gentle products to treat pregnancy-related hair loss came up short. Now both Leaping Bunny approved and certified by The Vegan Society, the brand has since expanded its focus to include skincare. Whether you’re looking to address hyperpigmentation, dryness or fine lines, you can take the brand’s quiz to find out which range will be best suited to your needs.

To revive a dull complexion, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with its power smoothie range – it gave our reviewer the best glow of her life. The brand also landed a spot in our review of the best hyperpigmentation products to even the complexion, with its root + fruit light switch hyperpigmentation serum (£30, Wildsciencelab.com) , in which our tester “noticed a difference after just a few days”.

Vegan by Happy Skin

open image in gallery ( Vegan by Happy Skin )

From plum to watermelon, pineapple, and coconut, Vegan by Happy Skin offers fruit-forward formulas that are up to 98 per cent natural, with no parabens or preservatives, and produces its skincare in small batches in Spain. Our tester Amy Sedghi tried a range of its products, but her favourite was the plum and bio-retinol night moisturiser (£49.90, Veganbyhappyskin.com), which contains three types of plum extract, grape seed oil and aloe vera juice, plus, bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol. “Smooth and lightweight, it’s also supremely comforting and moisturising”, she said. The brand states it is vegan and cruelty-free, but it does not have any third party certifications for this.

Moo & Yoo

open image in gallery ( Moo & Yoo )

If you’re looking to rid your routine of plastic, Moo & Yoo needs to be on your radar. Offering salon-quality, vegan haircare and bodycare, the family-run business avoids harsh chemicals and plastic packaging, instead sticking to gentle, minimum 95 per cent naturally derived ingredients, and recyclable bottles and jars with recycled paper labels using vegetable-based inks. Our reviewer Amy Sedghi was particularly impressed with the miracle body wash (£26.50, Mooandyoo.com) and the miracle hand wash (£23, Mooandyoo.com). “They smell divine, and the subtle scent stays on the skin and reminds me of the freshness of being beside the ocean,” she said.

Versed

open image in gallery ( Versed )

Vegan and cruelty-free, and certified as the latter by Leaping Bunny, Versed describes itself as a ‘clean skincare’ brand, which in itself doesn’t mean much, given the lack of regulation around the term. The brand’s site clarifies, stating that its formulas don’t contain toxic or what it refers to as “questionable ingredients”. It doesn’t use parabens, sulfates and synthetic fragrances, which is potentially helpful if you find these irritating or drying, but it doesn’t eschew synthetic ingredients entirely, and notes that an ingredient being synthetic doesn't necessarily make it one to avoid.

With its prices starting from around £12, it’s on the more affordable end of the spectrum, and offers make-up as well as skincare. Delivering intense exfoliation, the buff it out AHA exfoliating body scrub (£16.50,Amazon.co.uk) was praised in our review of the best body scrubs.

True Skincare

open image in gallery ( True Skincare )

True Skincare, which secured an investment from Deborah Meaden on Dragons’ Den in 2021, specialises in waterless skincare. Where most skincare products contain a lot of water, this brand uses extracts and actives, conserving water which is for the planet. The range is nearly 100 per cent natural and is paraben-free, halal (although it is not a certified Halal brand) and made using organically grown ingredients, with the brand also Certified Organic by the Soil Association. Everything is vegan, and the brand is Leaping Bunny-approved by Cruelty Free International.

In our review of the best rosehip oils, the brand’s rehydrating rosehip and rosemary facial oil (£19.50, Trueskincare.co.uk) was praised for its “spa-like aroma” that “made our mind feel as soothed as our skin.” IndyBest reviewer Amy Sedhi also found the hydrating blossom and pine toner (£14.50, Trueskincare.co.uk) to be a refreshing product to use after cleansing. “Given the beautiful, frosted glass bottles and pots that the products come in, as well as the nourishing formulas, the products do feel like great value for money”, she said.

