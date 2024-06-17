Jump to content
Byoma’s £18 retinol oil is one of the best budget retinols out there

It’s perfect for retinol beginners with sensitive skin

Louise Whitbread
Freelance beauty editor
Monday 17 June 2024 11:24 BST
It improves texture, fine lines and wrinkles, all for less than £20
Retinol is the gold-standard anti-aging ingredient in skincare, and one of the most widely proven to work, too. Derived from vitamin A, it increases cell turnover to reduce wrinkles, fine lines and texture, stimulate collagen production, improve the appearance of pigmentation and enlarged pores.

That said, it’s important to exercise caution when introducing it into your skincare routine as it can cause irritation, due to its potency. In the UK, retinol in over-the-counter products is available in concentrations between 0.3 and one per cent. The dermatologist-recommended way to use it as a beginner is to start with a lower percentage two to three times a week, before gradually increasing, being careful to monitor any skin reactions to avoid overdoing it.

As a beauty editor, I think retinol is one of the hardest working ingredients you can have in your arsenal, but it can be an expensive part of your skincare routine, with much less options available from budget brands. However, I’ve been using this affordable option from Byoma - one of my favourite skincare brands - and it’s left me so impressed, I had to share.

Costing £17.99 – making it the priciest product from Byoma’s line-up of skincare and bodycare – it’s an oil-based formula, specifically designed for retinol beginners with sensitive skin.

How we tested

Over the past few weeks I’ve been using this retinol in my evening skincare routine three times a week. Applied to cleansed skin each time and layered beneath my moisturiser, I’ve kept a close-eye on any improvements in my skin texture, as well as examining its consistency, absorption rate, packaging and overal effectiveness.

Byoma sensitive retinol oil

indybest byoma retinol.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t cause any irritation
    • Perfect for retinol beginners
  • Take note
    • Packaging feels a little cheap

Firstly, this feels like a typical facial oil without the lingering greasiness they can sometimes leave behind. As someone with oily combination skin, I’m not a huge lover of face oils because it makes my skin feel weighed down, but from my very first use of this, three drops of oil absorbed so quickly, it felt practically weightless.

Gentle but effective is the best way to describe this. Following weeks of use, I noticed my complexion looked brighter, plumper, smoother and noticably softer. Texture on my cheeks and around my nose greatly improved and made applying make-up during the day easier to blend.

Byoma have formulated this with squalane too, which is a moisturising agent that reduces water loss, hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier, and will help counteract any irritation vitamin A can cause.

It’s free from the typical irritants for sensitive skin, inlcuding fragrance and alcohol, and throughout my time using it, I didn’t experience any flaky skin (a common side effect of retinol), nor did it aggrevate the hormonal acne on my chin or rosacea on my cheeks. In fact, I saw no irritation at all.

Lastly, I’ve always enjoyed the the way Byoma utilises its product packaging to inform and educate customers. On one side of the dropper bottle, there’s an extensive ingredients list with details what each one does and its purpose, while on another side, it explains at what point in your routine you should be using it. It’s a small touch that makes using retinol for the first time that much simpler.

Verdict: Byoma retinol oil

If you’re looking to dip your toes into using retinol, this is the perfect starting point. I experienced no irritation, the oil feels luxurious on my skin without any lingering stickiness and it made a marked improvement to textured areas of my face. For less than £20, you can’t go wrong.

