Byoma’s £18 retinol oil is one of the best budget retinols out there

Byoma sensitive retinol oil
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t cause any irritation
- Perfect for retinol beginners
- Take note
- Packaging feels a little cheap
Firstly, this feels like a typical facial oil without the lingering greasiness they can sometimes leave behind. As someone with oily combination skin, I’m not a huge lover of face oils because it makes my skin feel weighed down, but from my very first use of this, three drops of oil absorbed so quickly, it felt practically weightless.
Gentle but effective is the best way to describe this. Following weeks of use, I noticed my complexion looked brighter, plumper, smoother and noticably softer. Texture on my cheeks and around my nose greatly improved and made applying make-up during the day easier to blend.
Byoma have formulated this with squalane too, which is a moisturising agent that reduces water loss, hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier, and will help counteract any irritation vitamin A can cause.
It’s free from the typical irritants for sensitive skin, inlcuding fragrance and alcohol, and throughout my time using it, I didn’t experience any flaky skin (a common side effect of retinol), nor did it aggrevate the hormonal acne on my chin or rosacea on my cheeks. In fact, I saw no irritation at all.
Lastly, I’ve always enjoyed the the way Byoma utilises its product packaging to inform and educate customers. On one side of the dropper bottle, there’s an extensive ingredients list with details what each one does and its purpose, while on another side, it explains at what point in your routine you should be using it. It’s a small touch that makes using retinol for the first time that much simpler.