Byoma’s £18 retinol oil is one of the best budget retinols out there

Retinol is the gold-standard anti-aging ingredient in skincare, and one of the most widely proven to work, too. Derived from vitamin A, it increases cell turnover to reduce wrinkles, fine lines and texture, stimulate collagen production, improve the appearance of pigmentation and enlarged pores.

That said, it’s important to exercise caution when introducing it into your skincare routine as it can cause irritation, due to its potency. In the UK, retinol in over-the-counter products is available in concentrations between 0.3 and one per cent. The dermatologist-recommended way to use it as a beginner is to start with a lower percentage two to three times a week, before gradually increasing, being careful to monitor any skin reactions to avoid overdoing it.

As a beauty editor, I think retinol is one of the hardest working ingredients you can have in your arsenal, but it can be an expensive part of your skincare routine, with much less options available from budget brands. However, I’ve been using this affordable option from Byoma - one of my favourite skincare brands - and it’s left me so impressed, I had to share.

Costing £17.99 – making it the priciest product from Byoma’s line-up of skincare and bodycare – it’s an oil-based formula, specifically designed for retinol beginners with sensitive skin.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Over the past few weeks I’ve been using this retinol in my evening skincare routine three times a week. Applied to cleansed skin each time and layered beneath my moisturiser, I’ve kept a close-eye on any improvements in my skin texture, as well as examining its consistency, absorption rate, packaging and overal effectiveness.