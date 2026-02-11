When it comes to celebrity beauty brands, it’s safe to say the market is crowded. From Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, to Fenty by Rihanna and Harry Styles’s Pleasing, famous faces are increasingly behind all our favourite skincare and make-up products. And the latest A-lister to enter the scene is Dua Lipa.

The singer has unveiled a science-backed skincare line with Professor Augustinus Bader’s eponymous beauty brand. Best known for its patent-pending TFC8® technology that helps to reduce signs of ageing, Augustinus Bader combines innovation with his own expertise in the skin’s biology.

The brand’s range of skin-smoothing, radiance-boosting and anti-ageing formulas are lauded by beauty editors, dermatologists and celebrities alike, including Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie and Kim Kardashian.

Dua Lipa is also in the fan club – an endorsement that led to her three-strong skincare range with the cult brand. “I created this skincare line to be my everyday essential – a skincare routine that’s clean, effective, and effortless,” she said.

“It was incredibly important to me to work with a team who values the use of clean formulas and high-quality ingredients, and I knew I could trust Augustinus Bader to help bring this to life based on their attention to detail and the level of importance they place on the science that goes into each product.”

Formulated with Augustinus Bader’s TFC5™ technology, the DUA collection aims to adapt to individual skin concerns. “My hope is that these become your daily essentials too – at home, on the go, and everywhere in between.” Designed to streamline your skincare regime, there are just three products in the range – but all three combined cost less than one of Augustinus Bader’s notoriously expensive products, making the singer’s line a great gateway to the brand.

From pricing to the formulations, here’s everything you need to know about DUA by AB.

What products are in DUA by AB?

open image in gallery The range includes a cleanser, glow serum and anti-ageing cream ( DUA by AB )

Dua Lipa’s collection with Augustinus Bader features three simple skincare steps: cleansing, applying a solution, then sealing in hydration with a cream. The balancing cream cleanser is a cream-to-foam formula that removes makeup, SPF, oil and build-up, without stripping skin. Designed to visibly plump and boost hydration levels, Dua Lipa said: “I wanted a cleanser that works hard but still feels gentle on my skin.”

Step two involves the supercharged glow complex. This vitamin-infused solution works to firm skin, fade blemishes and smooth the appearance of fine lines. “It instantly revives my skin – even after long days or late nights,” Dua Lipa says. Finally, the renewal cream is the singer’s “secret for plump, dewy skin, from morning to midnight.” The multi-tasking moisturiser is made to deliver long-lasting hydration without heaviness, while improving the skin’s elasticity. Tick, tick, tick.

How much does Dua by AB cost?

With Augustinus Bader’s cult formulas starting from £62 and its bestselling moisturiser setting you back £155 for just 30ml, all its luxury and science does come at a cost. However, Dua by AB costs £144 for all three formulas. The cleanser is 125ml, the serum is 30ml and the moisturiser is 50ml. While still expensive, it’s certainly a more accessible way of trying Augustinus Bader’s efficacious formulas.

I’m reviewing the full skinline from Dua by AB to see if it’s worth the investment, so watch this space for my verdict.

