Dealing with skin discolouration can be tricky, particularly when it comes to hyperpigmentation. In case you didn’t know, hyperpigmentation is when your skin produces more melanin than normal, which leads to darker patches that can be difficult to shift.

It can be caused by many things, ranging from sun damage, hormonal changes and pregnancy, but it can also appear following injuries or inflammation from acne, in which case it’s known as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), and is a very common skin concern. Post-acne marks are typically small, red or brown dark spots that show up after a spot has healed, while melasma, pigmentation that can appear during pregnancy, are more often brown or grey patches.

There are also solar lentigines that look like round, brown lesions following UV exposure, but can be reduced and prevented by wearing a high-factor SPF. If that’s the case for you, this sun cream deserves a spot in your basket. It’s a lightweight, fluid texture that promises to absorb quickly, provide SPF50 protection when you’re sunbathing and is now less than £15.

Nivea sun UV face luminous 630 dark spot control sun fluid SPF50: Was £17.59, now £11.79, Lookfantastic.com

( Nivea )

Made with an ingredient designed by the brand that claims to visibly reduce the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots, to leave your skin brighter, this could be the answer to your hyperpigmentation woes. The formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid, a hydrating and plumping ingredient that gives a boost to dehydrated skin, along with vitamin E to strengthen your skin barrier and keep it supple.

To get the best from this, or any sun cream, make sure you apply it every morning to cleansed skin as the last step in your routine, before applying any make-up.

One of our beauty writers is also a fan of the Nivea cellular luminous 630 anti-dark spot face serum, which earned the title of best budget buy in our review of the best hyperpigmentation products. “After roughly four weeks, we saw a reduction in age spots and an overall brighter complexion,” they noted.

Meanwhile, you can bag a bargain on this Nivea suncream for a limited time, as the price has been slashed on Lookfantastic.com from £17.59 to £11.79, so stock up now.

