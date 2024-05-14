This serum calms rosacea flare-ups immediately

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you struggle with rosacea, you’ll know how hard it is to find beauty products that aren’t irritable or exacerbate the problem. Rosacea is an inflammatory condition that causes anything from a mild rash to burning or stinging sensations across the nose, cheeks, forehead, chin and chest. It can also leave your face feeling warm, painful or hot.

It typically affects women with fairer skin types but it can present across all skin tones, and persist for a long time. According to the British Skin Foundation, it appears as “persistent redness caused by dilated blood vessels, small bumps, and pus-filled spots similar to acne”. It’s also recommended by the NHS that if you suffer with rosacea, it’s best to keep your skincare routine simple, with products that are made with sensitivity in mind.

If you’ve yet to find something that works to alleviate areas of redness, allow us to introduce our top-rated serum that we’ve tried and tested. It’s part of Ren’s dedicated skin-calming range, Evercalm, and earned the top spot in our guide to the best anti-redness products.

Ren clean skincare evercalm redness relief serum: £25, Lookfantastic.com

Our reviewer described it as “a great long-term solution and quick fix to skin that’s suffered a reaction, taking away signs of sensitivity including tightness, burning and itching”.

Tackling both irritated skin and redness all at once, we think it’s a must-have for your daily regime. The texture is lightweight but creamy and soothes skin in just a single application, and our writer revealed they saw a decrease in redness with every use.

Its key ingredients include white mushroom, beta carotene and biosaccharide, which make for a skin-friendly cocktail that relieves discomfort, reduces redness and keeps skin calmer for longer.

