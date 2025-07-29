Ren Skincare is closing down this week– stock up on my tested favourites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ren was founded in east London with a pared-back approach to skincare (more than two decades before the “clean girl aesthetic” started trending on TikTok).

Bringing natural ingredients and sensitive skin-friendly formulas to the forefront, it got its name from the Swedish word for “clean”. Ren was created when its founder’s pregnant wife began experiencing sensitivity from her everyday beauty products. From its bestselling evercalm balm to the barrier support elixir, its roster of products favours bioactives that are kind to both the planet and your skin. It was among the first to eliminate parabens, synthetic fragrances, sulfates and petrochemicals from its formulas, inspiring all the green brands that followed suit.

Ren’s efficacious formulas are not only great for sensitive skin and eczema, but also for younger skin. I was first introduced to REN as a teenager just getting into skincare, when my parents wrapped up one of the brand’s gift sets for Christmas. Its formulas are still a staple of my beauty routine, from the glow-getting tonic to the brightening eye cream.

So, when it announced its imminent closure, I was one of its many fans preparing to mourn its loss in the space. Unilever – which bought the brand in 2015 – said it took the “difficult decision” after a consultation period, blaming “a combination of internal factors, compounded by market challenges in recent years”. Unilever said Ren is “unable to sustain success in the long term”.

“We are proud of the Ren team for all they have accomplished during 25 years of business, putting ‘clean’ skin care on the agenda and creating positive change for both people and planet and thank them as they continue to support us through this closure,” Unilever said in the statement.

The brand officially closes its doors this week – on Thursday, 31 July – and is holding a farewell sale with up to 50 per cent off. I’m supporting the brand one final time by stocking up on cult classics and new favourites (see its sensitive skin daily SPF), and suggest you do too. Here are the best products to buy from Ren before it’s too late.

Ren ready steady glow tonic: Was £30, now £21, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

This has been a staple in my skincare routine for as long as I can remember. The non-invasive facial exfoliator is formulated with smoothing AHA’s (lactic acid) and pore refining BHA’s (salicylic acid) to brighten and even out your skin tone. It leaves a dewy, glowy finish, gliding effortlessly on with a cotton pad. I’ve never found a product that both exfoliates and tackles hyperpigmentation while also boosting radiance. I use it every morning to give my skin the best start to the day. It’s a great choice for those who usually find exfoliators or BHA toners too harsh on their skin - just make sure to build up to daily use.

Ren evercalm protection cream: Was £42, now £29.40, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Ren’s recovery balm has a thick, cream-like consistency. The product transforms into a lightweight consistency as it warms up across your skin. It’s ultra-nourishing and leaves my skin feeling soft and super hydrated after use. But it also helps to reduce redness and the appearance of pores. The pump applicator is a fuss-free touch, too.

Ren radiance brightening dark circle eye cream: Was £49, now £24.50, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Ren’s brightening eye cream is a perfectly weighted formula that instantly nourishes the under-eye area thanks to hyaluronic acid and a skin-balancing duo of elderberry flower and glycogen. Though absorbing quickly, it leaves a subtle sheen that immediately brightens up the area, making it perfect for daily morning use. It also works as a stellar primer, so you can apply concealer straight away. I also just love the fuss-free pump applicator, which is far less messy than the tubs that most eye creams come in.

Ren evercalm SPF 50+ sensitive support sunscreen: Was £36, now £25.40, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

This is one of my favourite SPFs. It’s non-greasy and absorbs into skin fast (my two non-negotiables when it comes to sunscreen). The formula is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, and it’s suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Not only does it protect against UV rays, but it’s formulated with an anti-pollution complex to tackle environmental aggressors and has niacinamide to protect against blue light damage from electronic devices.

Ren radiance and glow vitamin C serum: Was £50, now £25, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

This Ren serum has become a new essential in my morning skincare routine. The gentle formula boasts a super lightweight, almost liquid consistency that glides nicely across the skin. While I’d need to use it for a little longer, I’m sure it’s brightened and evened out my skin tone.

Ren barrier support elixir: Was £45, now £31.50, Renskincare.co.uk

open image in gallery ( REN )

Ren’s barrier support elixir is a product deserving of its cult status. If you’ve got oily skin or don’t like the greasy sheen facial oils can leave, then this Ren formula is a must-try. It’s super lightweight and soothes the skin. It absorbs quickly, so don’t fret about using it in the morning before SPF, though I prefer to apply it as the final step of my routine in the evening. It works to tackle redness, hydrate dry patches and restore radiance to skin.

