10 best women’s purses and wallets: Store your essentials in style

Whether you’ve embraced contactless payment or still find yourself loyally lugging cash and all store cards around, every bag still needs a purse to take care of its most valuable belongings.

The real question is: what valuable belongings do you need to store? If you find yourself frequently finding spare coins in your pockets or the bottom of your bag, a roomy coin compartment is a must.

While most purses and wallets come equipped with this, a full-sized pocket for cash is harder to find.

And although most will also have room for your cards, you might want to opt for a larger wallet with multiple card slots.

Determined to find the best choices for all, we set to work shifting our belongings through high street and luxury purses and wallets alike.

Our number one priority was a secure way to carry the likes of cash, credit cards, and ID, but we also wanted something sturdy enough to survive being stuffed in and out of a crowded bag.

As always, there were bonus points for anything aesthetically pleasing.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Calvin Klein zip-around wallet We love Calvin Klein’s range of accessories – they’re usually much cheaper than you’d expect, yet still have luxury qualities. This wallet is no exception. Made from faux leather (to be precise, polyurethane), it’s easy to wipe clean, despite being a very pale pink. Everything you’d ever need to store in a purse fits comfortably inside, thanks to eight slots for your cards and two for your cash, which is split across two main sections, as well as room for all your coins. If the pink isn’t for you, it also comes in a classic black.

Buy now £ 55 , Calvin Klein {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Longchamp le pliage coin pure If you’re looking for somewhere to store your spare change, this Longchamp purse is lightweight and surprisingly durable thanks to the nylon material. As a part of the brand’s famed “le pliage” range, it’s designed with both style and function in mind. It's also easy to stow away in even the smallest of bags. While you could definitely fold a few notes in there if needs be, don’t expect to fit much else.

Buy now £ 32 , Longchamp {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maje embossed leather card holder Technically this is a card holder, but it also features a small zippable section for coins or folded notes. There are two card slots at the front that can easily fit multiple cards. While it’s available in four colours – black, pink, red and baby blue – the latter is our favourite. However, you’ll need to take good care of it as it’s 100 per cent leather.

Buy now £ 69 , Maje {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ted Baker Suri mini leather bobble purse The embellished clasp has become a staple of Ted Baker accessories, helping what would otherwise be an ordinary mini leather purse stand out from the crowd. As well as a split coin compartment, it features six card slots and two small slip pockets where you can fit folded notes. It’s surprisingly roomy and we love the dusky pink shade.

Buy now £ 75 , Selfridges {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Smythson Mara large zip purse Smythson is known for luxury accessories, which match a higher price point with sturdy, reliable British craftsmanship. Made from real leather, this purse is a deep navy with an embossed crocodile finish and features plenty of storage options for your cards and cash. In addition to eight card slots, there are two different pockets for your notes and a section for coins. Elegant and striking, this will see you through several years.

Buy now £ 325 , Smythson {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mulberry Amberley medium wallet If you want to splurge or invest in an accessory that will life a lifetime, you can’t beat Mulberry. Our favourite from the brand’s mammoth purse collection is this navy number. Fastened with a unique equestrian inspired rider’s lock, it has two compartments, a zipped pocket and four credit card slots. While this sounds like significantly less than some of its competitors, we found no issue with space. We also love the matte finish of the leather.

Buy now £ 375 , Mulberry {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oliver Bonas Cara denim light blue long zipped purse Although marketed as a purse, this is more of a cardholder as it only features one zipped compartment and five card slots. That’s not to say it doesn’t get the job done – it fits more coins than most full-size wallets and it feels a higher quality than you’d expect from the price and the fact it’s made of polyurethane. We’re also big fans of the colour.

Buy now £ 8 , Oliver Bonas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tommy Hilfiger TH city monogram wallet Jazzed up with a monogram and colour blocking design, this wallet looks much more expensive than it is. The front folds out to offer six card slots, while the inside serves as a pouch for your coins. There’s also a handy exterior slip pocket which you could use for folded cash. Again, this is 100 per cent polyurethane, so easy to keep clean.

Buy now £ 55 , Tommy Hilfiger {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Estella Bartlett mustard snake effect faux leather coin purse This is more than just a coin purse; you can also fit four cards and even some cash or receipts in the main zip compartment. The faux leather is a bold mustard (it’s also available in pastel pink, black and navy) and is finished with the Estella Bartlett logo. Perfect for those who travel light or want something easy for a night out.

Buy now £ 18 , Estella Bartlett {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kate Spade Margaux slim continental wallet Living up to Kate Spade’s reputation for cute, uber feminine accessories, this purse is a winning combination of cream and lilac. You’re in luck if, like our tester, you find yourself burdened with multiple reward cards – there are 12 slots as well as two compartments for cash, one for coins and an exterior pocket. While it might set you back more than most purses on this list, we think it’s worth the investment considering the cost of other luxury accessories.

Buy now £ 150 , Kate Spade {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Women's purses and wallets Roomy enough to store everything you need without breaking the bank, our top choice is the Calvin Klein zip-around wallet. We also love the Maje embossed leather card holder for travelling light, while Mulberry’s Amberley wallet is our luxury favourite. If you're after other stylish storage solutions, take a look at our review of the best backpacks for women

