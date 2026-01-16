Pandora’s Bridgerton collection is here – including a special Lady Whistledown charm

Dearest gentle reader... Netflix’s Bridgerton will soon be back on our screens with the much-anticipated series four. This season’s hottest gossip? It’s Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) turn in the spotlight after a chance meeting with a mysterious woman known as the “Lady in Silver” at the masquerade ball.

Now, in the collaboration we never knew we needed, Pandora has debuted a Bridgerton-inspired collection fit for any Regency-era soiree (or more realistically, the local pub). The 14-strong line features the Danish label’s signature charms, as well as bracelets, chokers and earrings – including a special Lady Whistledown design.

Bridgerton stars Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Stirling, and Claudia Jessie playing Eloise Bridgerton, front the campaign – and both actors wore Pandora jewels to the season four premiere. Each collectable piece is crafted with 100 per cent recycled sterling silver with 14k gold plating, with pieces featuring cubic zirconia, crystals or pearls.

Based on Julia Quinn’s book series, the steamy period romance landed on Netflix in 2020, becoming a major phenomenon. The Georgian-era series is a stylish – and very bingeable – blend of Gossip Girl and Pride & Prejudice, with a contemporary soundtrack, diverse cast and exploration of topics such as gender equality and sexual orientation.

Previous series have followed the romantic entanglements of siblings Daphne and Anthony Bridgerton, before focusing on fan-favourite Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The latest season follows Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, with part one landing on 29 January and part two on 26 February.

If you’re looking to inject some Bridgerton style into your jewellery collection in honour of the new series, I’ve rounded up the best pieces to shop from the newly launched Pandora x Bridgerton range.

Pandora x Bridgerton dance card pencil dangle charm: £95, Pandora.net

A particular highlight from the new collection is this charm inspired by the likes of Lady Whistledown’s dance card – it’s sure to go viral. The sterling silver design is plated with 14K gold, featuring blue crystals, a butterfly cut-out and even a sparkling pencil charm.

Pandora x Bridgerton butterfly slider tennis bracelet: £169, Pandora.net

This gorgeous evening-wear piece feels very Regency with its green manmade crystals and butterfly centre stone. The tennis-style bracelet is elevated by the fringes at the end of the clasp, while the 14k gold-plated design is sure to be long-lasting.

Pandora x Bridgerton blue bow earrings: £69, Pandora.net

Bows can be expected in any Bridgerton-inspired collection, with these demure stud earrings serving as the perfect elevated everyday pair. Crafted from sterling silver, each earring features a blue manmade crystal bow with sparkling cubic zirconia detailing.

Pandora x Bridgerton herbarium bee choker: £275, Pandora.net

This romantic choker from the Pandora x Bridgerton collection is an instant outfit-maker. The choker combines sterling silver and 14k gold plating with a row of purple herbarium-set crystals. Adding the final flourish, the choker sits along a versatile black cord that can be tied as a bow around your neck.

Pandora x Bridgerton bee and flower open ring: £109, Pandora.net

Taking inspiration from the bee symbol seen throughout Bridgerton (bees represented industry, hard work, immortality and fertility in the Georgian era), the motif appears throughout the Pandora collection. A standout piece is this ring with a pearl flower. Crafted from sterling silver with a 14K gold-plated bee, cubic zirconia features in the design, while the open cut makes it helpfully adjustable.

