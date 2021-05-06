Recreate Adele’s sensational summer-ready look with these tie-dye dresses

As a notoriously private person, when Adele posts a photo on Instagram, the internet goes wild.

And now, to mark her birthday, the British singer has given us a true gift by sharing a series of summer-ready snaps, letting us all know she’s well and truly “Thirty Free”.

Each of the photos is as sensational as the next and sees the star emulating carefree, happy vibes. By the looks of things, she’s seriously living her best life.

In the first image, she’s seen looking laid-back in a black and white self-portrait wearing her signature gold hoops and loose waves. While in the second, she’s giving us true joy as she poses in a bright coloured Pucci-style swimsuit and sunglasses.

And last but not least, for the final shot, Adele is twirling around in a silk tie-dye dress by Altuzarra, resembling the dancing emoji we all know and love.

The post’s comment section is littered with birthday wishes from celebrity pals, including the likes of singer Ella Henderson and Millie Bobby Brown, while fans were left wondering whether this may signal Adele’s new album.

But, for us, it’s her summer-ready look that we’re most obsessed with, with her loose beachy waves, signature gold hoops and a tie-dye dress that we want to be wearing to every beer garden as the weather heats up.

Despite being sold at a number of outlets, including Matchesfashion and MyTheresa, the dress is sadly currently sold out. But, the good news is that you can get your hands on some very similar styles, meaning you can emulate Adele’s carefree look all season long.

Altuzarra Shibuya tie-dye silk maxi dress: £1,509, Mytheresa.com

(Altuzarra)

This is the exact dress Adele wore to prove to the world that she is well and truly “Thirty Free” and we love it. Made from 100 per cent silk, the tie-dye dress has a shirred bodice to the hips, to create a fitted silhouette before going into a free-flowing skirt, featuring a side slit. If you’re swooning after it as much as us, add it to your wishlist as it may well be back in stock soon.

Altuzarra Ayumi shirred shibori-dyed silk midi dress: Was £1,780, now £712, Matchesfashion.com

(Matchesfashion)

From the same designer comes this vibrant pink, orange and white tie-dye patterned number. Featuring a similar shirred bodice and side slit, we’re almost certain you’ll be pirouetting Adele-style in all your summer snaps in this dress. While there’s a hefty price tag attached, it is 100 per cent silk and handmade in Italy, so is likely to be a linchpin in your wardrobe and an item you can re-wear every spring/summer. A great investment purchase, especially if you too are soon to turn “Thirty Free”.

Ninety Percent tencel long sleeve tie dye mid dress: £90, Ninetypercent.com

(Ninety Percent)

Heralding from one of our favourite women’s sustainable fashion brands, this tie-dye dress features a similar striped design across the chest as Adele’s, but this time in a blue colourway. With long-sleeves and a midi cut, we think this will keep you warm during summer evenings. If that’s not enough to persuade you, the brand has strong eco-credentials to boot; empowering its employees and making sure its fabrics are planet-friendly. It’s a big yes from us.

Weekday Emmy dress: £35, Weekday.com

(Weekday)

This midi comes from one of our favourite brands and is a transitional piece that can be worn from summer through to winter; an all-year-round wardrobe essential. Unsure how to style for summer? Channel your inner Adele and wear a pair of big gold hoops (£65, Astridandmiyu.com). As for your hair, opt for the beachy, curly look.

Urban Outfitters Melody blue tie-dye maxi dress: £56, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

OK, this one might not be exactly the same as Adele’s number, but we think it’s a great dupe if you’re looking to emulate the silky look of her dress but with a summery tie-dye print. With a Nineties feel, this maxi satin dress features a lace-trimmed V-neckline and shoulder straps. And similarly to the singer’s dress, it has a side slip for extra elegance and is true to the boho vibe she’s going for.

Topshop tie dye mini dress in multi: £25.99, Asos.com

(Topshop)

If you want to recreate Adele’s summer-ready look with a mini dress, this Topshop number is the one for you. With a similar dark colour scheme to the singer’s ensemble, it has long sleeves and a lettuce-edge trim. The perfect re-entry outfit come 21 June.

