Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and yet again, today is no exception.

Last week’s selection of dreamy high street ensembles – where Holly opted for a purple floral mini dress from French brand La Redoute and an ensemble entirely from & Other Stories – proved that the presenter is no stranger to wearing affordable finds.

As for today’s look, she’s gone for a red and white spotty tea dress from one of our favourite high street brands, Warehouse.

With the sun peeking through this morning, the outfit is a cheery nod to the summer months to come, thanks to its fun and feminine print and bold colourway. But the best thing of all is it features a big collar, a top trend this season and one Holly has been seen donning on multiple occasions of late.

The mini dress is an ideal wardrobe staple that we can imagine wearing on just about every staycation we’ll be booking this year. But, owing to its pocket-friendly price tag and the fact it’s currently on sale, we predict this one will sell out fast.

So, if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the outfit before it’s gone.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a collared mini dress from Warehouse and is currently reduced from £55 to just £44.

With its bold red colour and abstract print, it’s yet more evidence that she and her stylist care pros at dressing for the summer months, providing serious outfit inspo for any summer event you’ve got in the calendar.

Warehouse printed collared flippy hem short dress: Was £55, now £44, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse)

Holly’s pick is a mini dress that features a big collar and short sleeves, while its fitted silhouette will work to cinch your waistline. Unsure how to style it? Keep your accessories to a minimum in true Holly fashion and pair it with white trainers and a denim jacket.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

