Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today is no exception.

Following last week’s selection of dreamy high street #hwstyle picks, where we saw the presenter opt for a stripey pencil skirt from Zara and a colourful mini dress from La Redoute, today Holly has opted for another spring-inspired ensemble, albeit from a brand that’s slightly more expensive.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Holly’s outfit is a nod to the brighter days to come as she has gone for a fun, floral midi dress from cult fashion brand Rixo.

Since launching in 2015, Rixo has fast become the destination for those in search of a statement mid-price dress thanks to its signature mix of vintage detailing and vibrant patterns. Holly’s outfit today – a sky blue gown with a white floral motif – epitomises Rixo’s cool and highly covetable retro aesthetic.

The dress is an ideal wardrobe staple for spring as we can now start to meet with friends and family outside. But, due to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, we predict it will sell out fast.

So, if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the outfit before it’s gone.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the Izzy dress from fashion-editor-favourite Rixo, priced at £305.

With a bright floral print, it’s a masterclass in spring dressing, and a worthy investment if your budget can stretch to it.

Holly’s pick is a shirt dress with a midi-length skirt, puff sleeves and a sleek collar, which makes it ideal for dressing up or down. You could pair it with court heels like Holly for more formal occasions or a pair of trainers and a denim jacket for weekend walks.

If you fancy a twist on Holly’s original look, the dress also comes in a black and white polka dot print (£245, Rixo.co.uk).

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

