A festive spin on the spy genre, Black Doves dropped on Netflix this December to acclaim (it’s already been confirmed for a second season). But beyond the gun fights, espionage and gore, Keira Knightley’s wardrobe has gotten viewers talking.

The British actor stars as Helen Webb who is leading a dangerous double life as the elegant wife of the minister of defence and as an agent for a secret organisation called Black Dove.

If you’re one of the many who have already binged the entire show, you’ll know the details: Helen’s secret lover gets gunned down one night in London and she sets about uncovering the truth. Her friend and charming contract killer Sam (Ben Wishaw) is enlisted by the icy leader of Black Doves, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), to protect her and the two soon discover a conspiracy that could lead to a geopolitical crisis.

Despite the chaotic series of events, Helen’s style remains on point. A mother by day, she plumps for silk blouses and sophisticated midi skirts. By night, she pairs Seventies-esque leather jackets with luxurious knitwear (just in case she bumps into anyone she knows for her life as the wife of an MP, of course).

If you’ve been inspired by Keira Knightley’s fashion as Helen in Black Doves, we’ve rounded up the best looks from the show and how to replicate them – plus some of the exact pieces she wears, from a Wolf & Badger scarf to a pair of Veronica Beard flared jeans.

The coats, from leather to wool

open image in gallery TV Black Doves ( © 2023 Netflix, Inc. )

Whether you’ve lusted after her tobacco wool belted coat or the mustard-hued trench, Keira Knightley’s outerwear collection steals the sartorial show in Black Doves. In fact, the show’s costume designer Ian Fulcher believed they were so integral to her character that he created most of the pieces from scratch, as he couldn’t find the right style. But we’ve found some similar coats to shop below.

Cos belted wool double faced coat: £250, Cos.com

open image in gallery ( Cos )

With its enveloping fit, wrap silhouette and belt, this wool coat from Cos is the spitting image of Keira Knightley’s custom-made coat in Black Doves. Boasting a similarly rich brown hue, style it with a chunky mustard scarf, like this sold-out Wolf & Badger style (£68, Wolfandbadger.com) that Knightley wore in the show.

Good American faux leather trench coat: £264, Anthropologie.com

open image in gallery ( Anthropologie )

Keira Knightley’s Helen regularly acts as a spy in a statement leather belted coat. It looks vintage and well-worn, with the leather for the coat sourced from a Brick Lane market. This Good American style is a good alternative, with the same belted silhouette and long length.

Seasalt Cornwall rich longline mac: £125, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Helen’s mustard yellow trench is a nice spin on the classic coat style. It’s quiet luxury meets (espionage) practicality, and this Seasalt Cornwall style is perfect for getting the same look. Blended with linen for a premium look, the cotton-rich mac is designed with a longer length for extra coverage.

The burgundy outfit

open image in gallery TV Black Doves ( © 2023 Netflix, Inc. )

The most talked-about outfit in Black Doves, Keira Knightley was the picture of elegance in this all-over burgundy look for a party. The outfit was created by tailor Clinton Lotter, with the silk blouse and pleated midi skirt complete with a matching 1960s-inspired suede belt, so it’s sadly not one you can buy yourself but we have found a similar style.

Lily Silk collared silk blouse: £110, Lilysilk.com

open image in gallery ( Lily Silk )

Crafted from silk, this blouse boasts a floaty cut and a glossy finish. Complete with cuffs and a button-down placket, it’s a versatile piece for styling, whether tucked into a high waist midi skirt à la Helen or dressed down with jeans.

Reserved pleated imitation leather skirt: £22.99, Reserved.com

open image in gallery ( Reserved )

Though slightly more maroon in hue than Helen’s burgundy skirt, this Reserved design boasts the same pleated detailing, high waist and leather-look finish. An easy way to look effortlessly put together, the smart style is a steal for less than £25.

The green mac and jeans

open image in gallery ( Stefania Rosini/Netflix )

One of Helen’s more casual looks, she wore an everyday green mac with an orange zip-up hoodie and a pair of Seventies-esque flared jeans in a flashback scene in the show. You can shop the exact trousers from Veronica Beard, plus similar versions of the jacket and jumper.

Veronica Beard Crosbie flared jeans: £360, Mytherasa.com

open image in gallery ( My Theresa )

The perfect pair of everyday jeans, this style from Veronica Beard features a flattering high waist, large front pockets and a Seventies flared leg. Dress them down like Helen with a hoodie or style with a silky blouse and heels for an outfit fit for an MP’s wife.

H&M oversized cargo jacket: £28, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

This cotton jacket from H&M features a similarly oversized cut and olive green hue as Helen’s retro jacket, complete with a stylish stand collar, zip down the front, wind flap and press studs. Plus, there’s a drawstring at the waist to cinch the coat in.

