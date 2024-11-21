Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Following a sell-out collaboration last winter, British designer Anya Hindmarch has joined forces with Uniqlo once again for a covetable collection of knitwear.

Whether it’s a purse made to look like a Neurofen packet, a Heinz ketchup keyring or tote bags with wry typography (see the now-iconic “I Am Not a Plastic Bag”), Anya Hindmarch’s eponymous label is much loved for its playful and kitsch accessories.

From her signature collections (think smooth leather crossbody bags and suede shoulder bags) to her bespoke range of personalised pieces and homeware that’s infused with humour, the designs are intended to spark joy.

But with her bags costing between £550 and £1,900, now’s your chance to invest in an Anya Hindmarch accessory for a lot less. Not only can you buy socks, mittens, scarves and hats for less than £20, but there’s also statement jumpers and cardigans, as well as a coordinating kids’ range of beanies, outerwear and gloves.

The range is classic Hindmarch. Each piece is given her signature stamp with a small pair of googly eyes, whether on cuffs above a smiling mouth thumbhole or on ankle socks, poking out above your shoes. Starting from just £7.90, the collection is live now. Naturally, we predict it will sell out – and these are the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch pieces on our wishlist.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch cashmere jumper: £109.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

A standout piece in the collection, this Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch unisex jumper is made from soft, warm cashmere. Characterised by a crew neckline, long sleeves, cuffs with thumb holes and an elasticated hem, Hindmarch details elevate the simple design – see the patch design on the left arm, which gives it a hand-crafted look, and the googly eyes on the cuff. It’s available in statement red and pink, there are also more muted colourways of grey, brown and navy.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch merino V-neck cardigan: £39.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

This unisex style is a winter staple. Crafted from extra fine merino wool, the oversized cardigan features stitching on the right shoulder and left cuff for a vintage feel. Complete with outside seams and the classic Hindmarch googly eyes on the right armhole, a partial front placket and contrasting thread colour add to the up-cycled look of the piece. Slotting easily into your existing wardrobe, the cardigan is available in dark, grey, navy, olive and brown.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch cashmere knit beanie: £39.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

A stylish take on an essential winter accessory, Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch’s knit beanie is crafted from soft cashmere for extra comfort appeal. Some of the colourways available (cherry red and hot pink) are just as fun as the recognisable eye detailing in the centre front.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch heattech knit scarf: £24.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

Adding a playful touch to your winter ensembles, the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch colour block scarf comes in vibrant red and pink, blue and black, and olive and dark grey. Designed with Uniqlo’s signature heattech fabric, it helps you lock in heat and warmth. Of course, it features embroidered detailing with round eyes above a decorative pocket.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Heattech socks: £7.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

The most affordable piece in the new Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch collection, this pair of socks are made with the same heattech fabric. This not only helps keep you warm but also controls odours. Distinguished by their colour block design, the socks feature a ribbed knit stripe and embroidered round eyes. Designed in off-white and green, pink and red, olive and dark grey, and dark grey and black, there are two sizes available. These would make a great stocking filler.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch cashmere knit gloves: £39.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

This is your chance to invest in an Anya Hindmarch accessory for less than £40, this pair of knit gloves are crafted from luxurious cashmere for a lightweight and cosy feel. Complete with round eye embroidery on the left hand, the gloves feature a fitted silhouette so they can be worn seamlessly with long sleeve tops and jumpers. The grey and brown colourways will complement any outfit while the pink and red add a splash of colour.

Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Heattech kit cap: £12.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

Match with your little one thanks to the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch kids’ range. This adorable knit hat comes in olive, pink, navy and off-cream colourways. Distinguished by a trapper silhouette to keep ears and cheeks warm, it features a fluffy pom pom on the top and round eye embroidery. Designed with Uniqlo’s heattech fabric, it’s a cold-weather staple.

Uniqlo puffertech jacket: £34.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

This Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch jacket comes in navy blue and olive green. Designed with pleated sheet padding for a puffy and extra comfortable feel, it boasts a water-repellent finish to protect against British rain showers. Featuring round eye embroidery on the left arm, and a straight collar for a smart look, it’s helpfully machine washable.

