The coronavirus pandemic has been disastrous for many aspects of society, including brick-and-mortar retail.

Since the start of 2021 alone, we’ve watched the demise of the high street happen before our very eyes – with the likes of Debenhams, Topshop and Miss Selfridge closing up shop and moving solely online.

And now another fashion chain is to exit the high street. The US apparel retailer Gap has announced that it's closing all of its 81 stores across Britain and Ireland by the end of the year.

For those who rely on Gap for its trusty basics and reliable denim, the good news is that company will still operate through its website, continuing to serve your sartorial needs.

What’s more, the retailer is currently offering 30 per cent off everything online when you check out, so in true IndyBest form, we’ve hand-picked our favourite pieces from the sale. From vintage-wash denim to sleek tracksuits, these will be hero pieces in your wardrobe.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Gap oversized denim jacket: Was £64.95, now £45.46, Gap.co.uk

Gap oversized denim jacket: Was £64.95, now £45.46, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

A denim jacket is a wardrobe essential – perfect for those transitional days when it's too warm for your winter coat, but can equally be worn over thick jumpers when there’s a chill in the air. This oversized number “ticks all the boxes of the classic slightly oversized denim”, praised our writer in the review of the best denim jackets.

“This was the most comfortable style we tried for a bigger bust and Gap has managed to pull off an oversized style in a non-stretch denim without it drowning you in material,” she added. If you’re looking for a “sturdy and versatile option”, this is it.

Buy now

Gap pull-on shorts: Was £34.95, now £24.46, Gap.co.uk

Gap pull-on shorts: Was £34.95, now £24.46, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

Summer in the city can be hot and sweaty, so make sure you’re wearing the clothes that have been designed to keep you cool. Case in point: linen shorts. This pair is made from a linen (55 per cent) and cotton (45 per cent) blend and are bound to whip away sweat in an instant. They’re available in white and lilac depending on your preference.

Buy now

Gap straw tote bag: Was £39.95, now £27.96, Gap.co.uk

Gap straw tote bag: Was £39.95, now £27.96, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

If your Instagram feed has been littered with that Loewe straw bag, you may be looking for a pocket-friendly alternative – and this might be it. In a natural brown stripe colourway, the design is bound to transport you to a market in the South of France.

Buy now

Gap oversized linen tunic shirt: Was £49.95, now £34.96, Gap.co.uk

Gap oversized linen tunic shirt: Was £49.95, now £34.96, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

Thanks to linen’s high absorbency (it can absorb up to 20 per cent of its weight in moisture before it feels damp), it deals with sweat well and creates a happy ventilated zone between your body and clothing; meaning on a hot, sticky afternoon, you’ll be able to keep your cool. This shirt is made from 100 per cent linen, so it really is a no-brainer, especially when 30 per cent off. Wear unbuttoned over a pair of denim shorts, or a slip dress.

Buy now

Gap pocket T-shirt dress: Was £29.95, now £20.96, Gap.co.uk

Gap pocket T-shirt dress: Was £29.95, now £20.96, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

If you’re looking for the perfect throw-on-and-go dress, this is it. Made from soft cotton, it has short sleeves so we think it’d be ideal for a hot summer’s day working from home. It’s available in a full range of colours too.

Buy now

Gap high rise cheeky straight leg jeans: Was £49.95, now £34.96, Gap.co.uk

Gap high rise cheeky straight leg jeans: Was £49.95, now £34.96, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

You may have noticed that the love for these Gap jeans has been real thanks to the fact they have enough stretch to be comfortable but keep their shape and accentuate the bum in the perfect way. If this sounds right up your street, we’d advise adding them to your basket ASAP.

Buy now

Gap logo easy hoodie: Was £44.95, now £20.99, Gap.co.uk

Gap logo easy hoodie: Was £44.95, now £20.99, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

If you’re a frequent TikTokker, you’ve inevitably seen Gap over your FYP recently, most notably its classic logo hoodies have become a highly coveted item following the current Y2K fashion trend. While there’s a number of different colours to choose from, this tie dye number feels very 2020/2021 lockdown appropriate.

Buy now

Gap vintage soft balloon sleeve crewneck sweatshirt: Was £39.95, now £11.89, Gap.co.uk

Gap vintage soft balloon sleeve crewneck sweatshirt: Was £39.95, now £11.89, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

While it’s meant to be summer here in the UK, you really can never have enough basic sweatshirts. And this one looks like it’ll be perfect for throwing on over summer dresses and tucking into jeans. If it was us, we’d size up for a “borrowed from the boys” look.

Buy now

Gap vintage soft classic joggers: Was £34.95, now £24.46, Gap.co.uk

Gap vintage soft classic joggers: Was £34.95, now £24.46, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

If you’re looking for a new loungewear set, match these joggers with the aforementioned sweatshirt (was £39.95, now £11.89, Gap.co.uk). Cut to a mid-rise, these feature elasticated cuff and pockets – win, win.

Buy now

Gap 100% cotton vintage T-shirt: Was £12.95, now £9.06, Gap.co.uk

Gap 100% cotton vintage T-shirt: Was £12.95, now £9.06, Gap.co.uk (Gap)

Gap is known for its reliable basics, so make a beeline for its collection of high-quality tees. Frankly, we don’t think you can ever have enough white T-shirts and this one is made from 100 per cent cotton and is a relaxed fit. With a range of colours available, now’s the time to stock up.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on clothing and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Looking for my fashion discounts? Read our edit of the best things to shop in Zara’s summer sale

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.