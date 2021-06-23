Zara is a favourite for a reason. The retailer has earned itself a cult following among editors, celebrities and even royalty (with Kate Middleton frequently being spotted wearing clothes from the brand) thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and reliable basics.

The Spanish brand is so popular that Instagram accounts have been created to showcase the very best of Zara and provide inspiration to its legions of fans. And it’s one of our firm favourites too.

If your wishlist is looking as long as ours, we’ve got some good news: the brand’s summer sale is here. From Wednesday 23 June (that’s tonight!) it will be offering up to 50 per cent off selected items – from 8pm on its app and 9pm on its website. And considering it only hosts sales a handful of times a year, a possible near-half-price discount is not to be missed.

While you may have paid less attention to summer fashion trends this season, designers embraced bold, bright colours, with pinks littering the catwalks – from flowing dresses at Molly Goddard to tailoring at Halpern. Shorter hemlines were also seen in abundance, with mini skirts and dresses giving a clear nod to the Sixties.

With the spring/summer trends in mind and as rather picky shoppers, we’ve curated a round-up of our favourite pieces to shop in Zara’s summer sale. From dresses and mini skirts to jeans and cardigans, we have a feeling you’ll be leaving with a very full basket.

Zara linen mini dress: Was £27.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

Linen is a fabric many of us are drawn to for hot summer days thanks to its high absorbency, which means it deals well with sweat and creates a happy, ventilated zone between your body and clothing. Luckily, Zara has gone big on linen this season and we love this pink mini dress, which is backless and has an A-line silhouette.

Zara linen blend top with tied detail: Was £25.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

We told you Zara has gone big with linen this year – this tie top is a firm favourite. With a cropped cut, it’s perfect for wearing with everything from high-waist skirts to jeans. We’ve actually got this in our wardrobe ourselves and would suggest sizing down as we noticed it was quite baggy around the waist.

Zara satin finish mini skirt: Was £19.99, now £12.99, Zara.com

The mini skirt is very much back on the fashion agenda, returning to the spring/summer 2021 runways in a big way, and we’re here for it. This number feels very Réalisation Par thanks to the satin finish and cherry print – it’s safe to say we’re obsessed. Wear with an oversized white T-shirt (£11.99, Zara.com) or with the coordinating top (was £19.99, now £12.99, Zara.com) for a cute matching look.

Zara hi-rise straight leg jeans: Was £27.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

While it might not feel like the season to invest in a new pair of jeans, it is Britain and the changeable weather means a trusty pair of straight legs is always a good idea. This pair is one of our favourites from the high street thanks to the button-up fastening and the fact that they’re nice and stiff. At under £20, they really are a no-brainer.

Zara straight blazer with pockets: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

After a turbulent year and a half, this summer we’re all about dopamine dressing and this bubblegum pink blazer is where it’s at. It’s giving us real Jacquemus spring/summer 2020 vibes thanks to its colour and oversized fit. To really tap into the designer’s look, wear with a pair of cycling shorts (£11.99, Zara.com).

Zara floral linen blend dress: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

The fitted silhouette, side slit and vintage-inspired print of this midi make it the perfect dupe for a number of Reformation dresses, but at the fraction of the price. It’s ideal for a summer evening spent in a beer garden, or bottomless brunches with your pals – we’ll go as far as to say you’ll be wearing this all season.

Zara knit cardigan with patch pockets: Was £29.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

Cardigans aren’t going anyway and Zara’s offering this season has been exemplary. This number is made from a wool blend and features a deep V-neckline and long sleeves. It’s perfect for throwing on over midi dresses for an extra layer of warmth in the evening.

Zara strappy linen blend playsuit dress: Was £25.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

With shorter hemlines in style this season, this playsuit dress offers a chic and classic way to tap into the trend. The delicate thin straps are feminine, while the A-line silhouette will work to accentuate the waist. At under £20, we can’t wait to wear this every soirée this season.

Zara oversized linen shirt: Was £27.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

Frankly, we don’t think you can go wrong with a linen shirt – we’d even go as far as to say it’s a wardrobe staple. This oversized number is as versatile as it gets, working well as a beach cover-up or worn over a bodysuit and jeans.

Zara quilted leather plaited cross body bag: Was £55.99, now £22.99, Zara.com

Our love for quilted bags is showing no sign of waning and we love this squishy design from Zara. It’s available in blue, yellow and white and looks like it’ll hold all your essentials with ease. Plus, it appears far more expensive than its £23 price tag.

