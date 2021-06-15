Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits are often so in demand they sell out as soon as she’s seen on screen in them – so if you want to copy her ensemble, you need to act fast.

Fortunately, we’re here to give you the lowdown on her look, and today, there’s actually a bit of a headstart, as Holly has worn one element of her outfit today on repeat for the last few months.

The white Boden silk shirt she’s sporting is a regular feature in her wardrobe, and she’s teamed it with plenty of high street and high end midi skirts in the past.

And after kicking off the week in a white A-line midi dress from Kate Spade, embroidered with a pretty blue floral pattern and retailing at a somewhat eyewatering £450, Holly’s brought a stronger pop of colour today in the lower half of her look, opting for a bright printed skirt from Essentiel Antwerp.

The finished outfit is a fresh, bright pairing that would work for the office, drinks with friend or even on a beach holiday, if you’ve got one in the calendar once restrictions lift. But whatever you plan on investing for, here’s how to get your hands on Holly’s chosen pieces before they’re gone.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is her trusty silk shirt from Boden and a colourful skirt from Essential Antwerp.

(Boden)

This shirt is a firm favourite in Holly’s wardrobe, and the number of times she’s worn it points to just how versatile it is. Tuck it into skirts, trousers, jeans, and more – it may be £98 to begin with, but you’ll soon drive your cost-per-wear right down.

Buy now

Green, pink and red high-waisted midi skirt: £155, Essentiel-antwerp.com

(Essentiel Antwerp)

Prefer a walk on the brighter side? Snap up Holly’s £155 Essential Antwerp skirt, with a chic knotted waist and fun, vibrant pattern. Grab a pair of neutral-hued sandals like Holly’s and you’ll be good to go.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women’s summer dresses

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.