There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and last week’s looks were no exception, with this week’s set to be a similarly high standard.

Over the course of the four days she was on air, Holly provided us with some serious outfit inspo, from a summer-ready shirt dress to a floral midi dress from one of her favourite fashion brands, Rixo.

And today’s The Morning look is no different as her ensemble is a masterclass in dressing for the warmer climes – she’s opted for a white A-line midi dress, embroidered with a pretty blue floral pattern.

While Holly often opts from pieces from the high street, today’s look is by designer label, Kate Space New York – an American luxury fashion house, which specialises in floral prints and bright colours.

Thanks to the floaty silhouette of the dress, it’s perfect if you’re looking for a warm-weather appropriate midi. But, owing to the not-insignificant price tag, we’ve also found some similar styles worth snapping up, all of which are from some of our favourite high street brands.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is an A-line midi dress from Kate Spade New York and costs £450.

Kate Spade New York dainty bloom embroidered dress: £450, Katespade.co.uk

(Kate Spade)

In true Holly fashion, this midi dress is cut to an A-line silhouette and is cinched in at the waist with a detachable belt. The ruffle-trimmed V-neck and V-back are a pretty, feminine design that we love, while the embroidered floral pattern is summer-ready.

Nobody’s Child white and blue floral Isla broderie midi dress: £65, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

Holly has worn dresses from this brand numerous times before, so it’s clearly a firm favourite. As such, we think this white midi, emblazoned with a similar blue floral pattern, it’s a great way to recreate her look on a budget.

Asos design textured shirred midi dress with floral embroidery in white: £55, Asos.com

(Asos)

You can rely on Asos for its collection of summer-ready dresses, and this is no different. Much like Holly’s £450 dress, this one features an embroidered floral pattern on a white lofty midi – and we’re obsessed.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

