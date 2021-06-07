There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself.

And, after a brief break over half term, the presenter is back to give us more outfit inspo.

With the arrival of the warmer weather, Holly has hit our screens today with an ensemble that promises to keep you feeling cool and looking great. Even better, the chic shirt dress she has opted for comes courtesy of an affordable high street brand, Monsoon, meaning it won’t break the bank either.

With a trendy Peter Pan collar, midi length and breezy fabric, this particular dress is one we imagine will become a mainstay in your wardrobe all season long.

The presenter kept her accessories to a minimum by pairing the dress with a simple pair of nude heels from Office to really let the outfit do the talking.

Owing to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, particularly those from the high street, key pieces often sell out fast in a phenomenon dubbed the “Holly effect”. So, if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress and heels before they sell out.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby has gone for yet another high street hit, with today’s dress costing just £75 from Monsoon.

The shirt dress features blue and white stripe detailing as well as an oversized, frilly Peter Pan collar and button fastening.

Monsoon frill collar stripe poplin dress blue: £75, Monsoon.co.uk

Boasting puff sleeves, the dress is cut from breathable cotton and has a classic A-line silhouette, which is one of Holly’s favourites.

Incredibly wearable, this piece would work for any eventuality this summer, whether you’re meeting friends for brunch, going to a picnic in the park or heading back to the office.

Office hacker twist vamp stiletto heels: £69, Office.co.uk

If you’re unsure how to style the dress, copy Holly and keep accessories to a minimum, pairing it with these nude-coloured heels from Office.

The shoes are perfect for adding a touch of glam to any outfit and feature nubuck uppers in a twist detail, a subtle gold buckle fastening, and a 10.5cm stiletto heel.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

