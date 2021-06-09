There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.

Yesterday, Holly introduced us to a gingham mini dress from slow-fashion brand Olivia Rose and it provided us with some serious warm-weather outfit inspo.

For today’s show, the presenter has opted for another summer-ready dress from cult fashion brand Rixo, a label she has frequently worn pieces from in the past.

Since its launch in 2015, Rixo has built a reputation among the fashion pack for being the perfect destination for dresses, thanks to its instantly recognisable vintage-inspired and statement patterns. Holly’s pick adheres to the brand’s signature look, boasting a Sixties-inspired green and yellow floral print.

Thanks to its lofty silhouette, this is the ideal piece of summer socialising, and will undoubtedly become a linchpin in your collection if you do invest. But, owing to the not insignificant price tag, we’ve also found some similar styles worth snapping up, starting from just £15.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the Luisa midi dress from cult fashion brand Rixo and is made from sustainable viscose.

(Rixo)

Boasting a sweetheart neckline and empire silhouette, we are obsessed with this midi dress. The great thing about it is it can be worn with a pair of white trainers for casual days spent in the park, or dressed up if you’re searching for a wedding guest dress.

(New Look)

You can always rely on high street brand New Look to provide the on-trend pieces, and this dress is no different. Featuring the same sweetheart neckline, tie detailing at the front and slight puff sleeves, it’s the perfect way to tap into Holly’s look on a budget.

(Monki)

We also love this floral midi from Monki, which boasts puff sleeves and a side slit. Plus, the brand says it’s made from soft, stretchy fabric, which sounds right up our street.

(Nobody’s Child)

Another firm favourite is this tea dress from Nobody’s Child – a brand Holly also gravitates towards – which features a similar silhouette to the Rixo number.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

