There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.

Yesterday, Holly introduced us to a statement stripe dress from Monsoon that featured a trendy Peter Pan collar, paired with nude heels from Office – a look we’ll certainly be recreating for ourselves.

For today’s show, the presenter has opted for another summer-ready dress from an independent British label: Olivia Rose.

Founded in 2017 by Olivia Rose Havelock, every piece in the slow-fashion brand’s collection is handmade to order, to ensure the least amount of fabric and resources are wasted. And Holly’s blue and pink gingham dress is certainly swoon-worthy – providing us with some serious warm-weather outfit inspo.

No longer associated with primary school summer dresses or dowdy picnic blankets, gingham has been given a modern makeover in recent years and is now the pattern to be seen in. But, as ever, owing to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on it.

If you want to recreate Holly’s sustainable look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the picnic dress from slow-fashion brand Olivia Rose The Label and is made from 100 per cent cotton.

Olivia Rose The Label picnic dress: £240, Oliviarosethelabel.com

(Olivia Rose The Label )

Boasting puff sleeves with drawstring detailing, the dress is cut to a mini length and features a mix-match pattern in blue and pink that accentuates the waist and hips.

While Holly paired hers with a pair of strappy nude heels, we think this dress would look just as good worn in a more casual style, with chunky sandals to give it some extra edge or even a pair of white trainers.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

