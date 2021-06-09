“I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want,” a Victoria Beckham limited edition T-shirt to celebrate Pride month.

This is the third year in a row VB’s brand has shown her support for the LGBTQ+ community by producing clothing and accessories – last year, the designer used the name of George Michael’s album Listen Without Prejudice.

This year though, she’s gone one step further and has called on her fellow Spice Girls to help her design a new tee and coin pouch.

“Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that,” says Beckham in a statement. “The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life.”

Featuring the title of the band’s debut single “Wannabe”, which was released 25 years ago this year, 100 per cent of profits are donated to Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), a charity that works to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK.

If you want to get your hands on this T-shirt, read on for everything there is to know – Viva Forever!

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Victoria Beckham pride Wannabe T-shirt in white: £80, Victoriabeckham.com

(Victoria Beckham)

Former Spice Girl, Posh Spice, reunited with her bandmates, Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Baby, to produce this limited edition tee – and we’re obsessed. The design has a classic crewneck with short sleeves and the phrase “proud and wannabe your lover” in rainbow colours emblazoned across the front. The slightly longer sleeves on this Pride T-shirt looks as though they’ll lend themselves well to being rolled up allà Posh herself.

What’s more, the brand’s logo rib T-shirt in white (£95, Victoriabeckham.com) featured in our review of the best women’s white tees – with our writer noting that while she’d heard a lot of hype, “it more than lived up to the expectations.” So, we think this limited edition tee will be similarly “oversized and comfortable”.

While the £80 price tag is steep for a T-shirt, 100 per cent of the profits are donated to Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity close to VB’s heart that is alleviating LGBQT+ youth homelessness, making it a great way to show your support to the community, during Pride month and beyond.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion, try the links below:

To help you celebrate Pride month a little more, read our review of the best LGBTQ+ books

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.