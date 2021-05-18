The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of wearing outfits that are meaningful or which make big statements, from the “woman power necklace” she wore for Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, to her love of sustainable brands.

So, it should come as no surprise that the royal sent an empowering message to mothers everywhere with her most recent clothing choice.

Meghan showed off her remote working wardrobe in a brief cameo in the trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See.

In the clip, the duchess can be seen smiling next to her husband during a video call at their home wearing a slogan T-shirt that reads “Raising the Future”, in a sweet nod to her son Archie and her daughter, who is due to be born at the end of spring.

The top in question is designed by UK-based independent fashion brand Mère Soeur, which was founded by Carrie Anne Roberts. After spotting Meghan wearing her design, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to express her joy, writing: “If you know how my brand started and why then you’ll understand why I shed a small happy tear just now. Endlessly grateful to be here always.”

At the time of writing, the white graphic tee, which costs £27, is still in stock but owing to the renowned “Meghan effect”, it’s likely that it will sell out quickly.

If you want to get your hands on the exact same top as the duchess, you’ll need to act fast. But if you do happen to miss out, fear not, because we’ve hunted down a number of other empowering slogan T-shirts you can buy right now.

Mère Soeur raising the future T-shirt: £27, Meresoeur.com

(Mere Soeur )

Meghan’s T-shirt is designed by the feminist-inspired “mama merch” brand Mère Soeur, which translates to “Mother, Sister.”

Made in the UK and printed on what the brand describes as “earth positive” tees, the design has a classic crewneck with short sleeves and the phrase “Raising the Future” printed across the front in all caps.

“However you choose to do it, whatever your parenting choices, we're all doing it,” the brand writes in the T-shirt’s product description. “The greatest and hardest job you'll ever have.”

Available in sizes small to 3XL, Meghan styled hers with a pair of black trousers and a leather belt, but we think it would look just as good worn with everything from straight-leg jeans and trainers to midi skirts and sandals.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has been affiliated with the brand. In 2019, the royal was gifted a Mère Soeur baby grow with the slogan “The Future” (£15, Meresoeur.com) during a sit down with mothers and mentors working with the Mothers2Mothers charity in Cape Town.

Lovetree Design mother up feminist and mother’s slogan T-shirt: £20, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Lovetree Design)

This T-shirt from personalised clothing and accessories brand Lovetree Design is an ode to “how strong mums are”.

The pink T-shirt features a drawing of a fist in contrasting red by one of the brand’s in-house illustrators alongside the phrase “Mother Up!”. Each top is hand printed, made from 100 per cent organic cotton and vegan-friendly. The style is available in sizes XS-XXL.

Jennifer Fisher organic cotton jersey t-shirt: £79.99, Net-a-Porter.com

(Net-a-Porter)

If it’s a feminist statement you’re after, look no further than this t-shirt which was designed by NYC-based jeweller Jennifer Fisher exclusively for Net-a-Porter to mark the 100th International Women’s Day in 2021.

The white top is made from soft organic cotton jersey and printed with the phrase “Unite Women” at the front and “Women Unite” at the back. The retailer states that 100 per cent of the profits from the sale of the T-shirt will go to Women for Women International, a registered charity that helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives.

Mutha Hood strong girls club classic T-shirt: £26, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Mutha Hood)

Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, this white slogan T-shirt has a retro-inspired feel with the phrase “Strong Girls Club” printed across the front in red.

The top, which is available in sizes XS-XXL, is screen printed in the UK using eco-friendly water-based inks and is made in a unisex fit. Love the idea of matching with your little one? You can also buy a kids version of the tee (£18, Notonthehighstreet.com).

French Connection womanhood graphic organic T-shirt: £25, Frenchconnection.com

(French Connection )

Make a feminist statement with this graphic T-shirt from high street favourite French Connection.

The tee, which is made from 100 per cent organic cotton, features a black and white print of female protestors holding placards alongside the word “woman” written in red and all caps. It is available in sizes XS-L and is designed with a round neckline, short sleeves and a straight fit.

