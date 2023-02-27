Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are best known for being the TV duo who present This Morning and Dancing on Ice. The latter seasonal series is currently in full swing with a fresh batch of ice-skating celebrities, while the former is a year-round magazine show and ITV staple.

This Morning serves up a series of real-life and celeb interviews, plus news, cooking slots and a fashion segment. Speaking of which, Holly’s outfits are a daily highlight, providing outfit inspiration for keen-eyed viewers.

The presenter wears a combination of high-street and high-end brands, with outfits spanning casual looks and workwear pieces. Holly is also known for favouring floaty dresses, and her outfits tend to feature an on-trend twist.

To start the week, for Monday’s show – where the duo will be talking to Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, TV presenter Emma Willis and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson – Holly and her stylist Dannii Whiteman have plumped for a green knitted dress from Hobbs. This is a brand the presenter has worn several times before, so it’s known to be one of her This Morning wardrobe go-tos.

Keep scrolling to see how you can emulate Holly’s style, and where to buy the exact dress she’s wearing today.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly’s outfit today is a green knitted dress from Hobbs, which is currently on sale at £135.15. Read on for all we know.

Erin knitted dress: Was £159, now £135.15, Hobbs.com

(Hobbs)

Holly is keeping things simple today, with this chic knitted dress from Hobbs, in a glorious green shade. The dress has an A-line skirt and cut-out trim detailing on the neckline and sleeves. There’s a subtle waistband feature to create a flattering silhouette, while the skirt has a swishy shape, too. The TV presenter has paired the dress with classic pointed court shoes, but we think it would work equally well with boots and tights on chillier days.

A timeless dress to take you into spring, it could be dressed up with jewellery too. Plus, if you snap up this stylish dress now, you can save 15 per cent, as the piece is currently on offer today (27 February).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morningstylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for a classic fashion staple? We’ve rounded up the best Breton tops