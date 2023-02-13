Josie Gibson is back presenting This Morning in a sunshine-yellow dress

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield taking time off for half term, Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary have replaced the dynamic duo on the This Morning sofa.

If you love tuning in for Holly’s sartorially on-point outfits, you’ll be pleased to know Josie’s looks are just as coveted – and often hail from the high street.

Kicking off the week, the Big Brother alumni has opted for a sunshine-yellow shirt dress from Karen Millen.

Characterised by its A-line silhouette, belted waist and shirt style, the bright and vibrant frock is making us pine for spring and summer.

If you’re looking for some wardrobe inspiration, here’s how to buy Josie’s yellow dress, including where to cop a budget-friendly dupe.

Where is Josie Gibson’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Josie Gibson’s This Morning outfit today is a bright yellow shirt dress from Karen Millen, costing £151.20.

Karen Millen soft tailored belted crepe high low shirt dress: £151.20, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

Thanks to their timeless design and smart credentials, shirt dresses are a fail-safe option for your wardrobe. This tailored, utility-style dress is complete with a buckle belt to help outline your silhouette and a fluid skirt that flares out in a high-low design. Finished with sleek, polished buttons, there’s also notched lapel detailing.

Buy now

River Island green long-sleeve midi shirt dress: £55, Riverisland.com

(River Island)

If the Karen Millen dress is out of your budget, River Island’s belted shirt dress is a stellar alternative. Finished in a lime green hue, the midi dress features a tie-waist detail, chest pocket, smart collar and button fastenings. Ideal for the office but versatile enough for spring weekends, it’s a wardrobe winner.

Buy now

Who is Josie Gibson’s stylist for This Morning?

David O’Brien is the head of wardrobe and presenter style for This Morning. He often styles Josie Gibson in the outfits we see when she’s presenting the show.

How does Josie Gibson do her hair?

Michelle Sultan, aka @hairbymichellesultan on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Josie’s fresh-looking locks. It looks like she has also done Josie’s mane for her recent This Morning appearances too.

Where is Josie Gibson from?

Josie is from Bristol, she is a reality TV star who won the 2010 series of Channel 4’s Big Brother. Since 2019, she’s been one of the regular presenters on This Morning segments after starting out as a competition announcer. Owing to being such a hit with viewers, she often fills in for Holly on the sofa.

