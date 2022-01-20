Ever since she joined the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge has earned herself quite the reputation as a trendsetter, regularly sporting outfits that prompt sell-outs within a matter of hours in a phenomenon we now know as the “Kate effect”.

While the royal’s designer garb might be out of reach for the majority of us, Kate’s no stranger to dressing in high street clothing, and she’s proven it once more following a recent public appearance with Prince William.

On Wednesday 19 January, the duchess, who turned 40 earlier this month, stepped out for her first outing of 2022 to visit the Foundling Museum in London, where she has been a patron since 2019.

Giving fashion fans a lesson in business chic, Kate looked as stylish as ever in a tonal outfit, which consisted of navy wide-leg trousers, a roll-neck jumper, tailored coat and eye-catching earrings, all of which are from the high street.

If you’re looking to replicate the duchess’s latest look, the good news is that we’ve tracked down the exact items she’s wearing and even found some convincing dupes for those that are, unsurprisingly, already out of stock.

Accessorize mini hammered doorknocker hoop earrings: Was £7, now £2.10, Accessorize.com

A brand that the duchess has been seen in before, Kate completed her navy blue look with a pair of drop earrings from Accessorize.

Designed with a subtle hammered finish, the earrings come in a gold tone and feature an open hoop in a doorknocker style, suspended from a matching disc.

While the earrings were already a bargain, they had been reduced to just £2.10 in the brand’s sale before sadly going out of stock. However, you can sign up to be notified via email when they’re back.

If you can’t wait, we recommend picking up this pair of similar hoops from Tutti & Co (£29, Johnlewis.com). Just like Kate’s pair, they come in gold and feature an irregular open drop that’s suspended on a textured disc.

Zara high neck knit sweater: £19.99, Zara.com

Kate is a big fan of roll-neck jumpers and while it hasn’t been confirmed that the royal’s version is from Zara, this one is a real steal. Available in a choice of five colours, the sweater features a classic high neck and long sleeves that are finished with decorative buttons and a subtle wrist split. Surprisingly, the top is still in stock in most sizes, but you’ll want to add one to your basket fast, before it sells out.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on one in time, another brand that’s loved by the duchess also sells a strikingly similar style. Courtesy of Hobbs, the Lara merino wool jumper (£75, Hobbs.com) has a ribbed design and also features gold button details at the wrists.

Boden Albemarle wide leg trousers: Was £95, now £47.50, Boden.co.uk

The wide-legged navy trousers worn by Kate to the Foundling Museum are from British brand Jigsaw and are a favourite that she has sported on several occasions, including to promote the Mentally Healthy Schools project in March 2021. However, the exact pair, which are the sport luxe jersey wide trousers (£130, Johnlewis.com) are out of stock.

But fear not as we’ve tracked down a near-identical pair from Boden. They may not be the same, but we think these trousers come pretty close in the same rich navy hue, smart pressed crease and a mid-rise fit. Even better, they’re currently on sale and still available in most sizes.

Yumi teal crombi coat: Was £75, now £59.50, Yumi.co.uk

Kate first wore the blue coat almost two years ago for a visit to the Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool on 29 January 2020. The piece has never been formally identified, but some believe it is by Jigsaw.

While we’ve been unable to track down the duchess’s exact style, we have found a similar coat that will help you get the royal look for less. Designed by London-based brand Yumi, this jacket comes in the same striking teal hue as Kate’s, with a structured silhouette, smart lapel and three buttons running down the front.

