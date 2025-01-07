Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Known for its flattering activewear, stylish separates and lounging staples, Adanola is synonymous with off-duty dressing. The varsity-style jumpers and viral leggings have become a go-to for the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kaia Geber and Maya Jama.

Now, Kendall Jenner has debuted an exclusive edit with the British label. The model, who is much loved for her laidback, street-style looks, has curated a capsule collection of her favourite Adanola pieces. True to form, you can expect classic sweatpants, sports bras, second-skin tops, sweatpants and more, all of which will help to elevate your loungewear wardrobe for 2025.

Designed in navy blue, burgundy, white and grey, as well as a new cobalt blue colourway, the edit is a fresh take on Adanola signatures.

Shooting the campaign at her home in Los Angeles, Jenner said: “Collaborating with such a talented team of creatives was inspiring, and the comfort and quality of the new collection made the experience truly exceptional.”

Taking you from pilates class to brunch with the girls, or from the sofa to the pub, the Adanola x Kendall Jenner edit starts from just £32.99. From when it launches to the pieces to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When does Adanola x Kendall Jenner launch?

The collection will be exclusively available at Adanola and will launch at 7pm on 8 January. Adanola pieces have a reputation for flying out of stock (particularly viral styles like hoodies and sweats), so we’d suggest setting your alarms.

What will be in the Adanola x Kendall Jenner edit?

While the full capsule remains under wraps until its launch at 7pm on 8 January, we know the collection is available in sizes XXS to XXXL, and prices will range from £32.99 to £79.99.

Expect a colour palette of navy blue, burgundy, white, grey and cobalt blue, with confirmed styles including the ultimate strappy sports bra (£29.99, Adanola.com), the short sleeve top (£32.99, Adanola.com), seam detail zip pocket leggings (£39.99, Adanola.com) and ultimate leggings (£39.99, Adanola.com). Sculpting activewear, technical track sets and everyday outerwear like zip-up hoodies and caps are also in the mix.

Shop from 7pm on 8 January at Adanola.com

