This tennis dress is a fashion serve both on and off the court

Tennis-inspired fashion is having a moment. Owing, in part, to one of the most pulse-racingly good films of the year so far (we’re looking at you Challengers), and now, with pre-Wimbledon excitement hanging in the air (get your strawberries and cream at the ready), you won’t be the only one with the tennis-core bug.

Inspired by the athletic, quiet luxury that we saw sported so well in the film, along with the buzz following the outfits of the Challengers’ press tour (Zendaya’s heels skewering tennis balls springs to mind), it’s no wonder tennis attire – think pleated skirts, polo shirts, caps and tennis dresses – has become one of the latest athleisure trends.

But, if you’re planning on picking up a racket, you’ll want your activewear to perform as well as you do. For this, Myprotein’s collection should be on your radar. In particular, the women’s tempo tennis dress is acing the trend. Here’s what you need to know about the strappy-back dress.

Myprotein women’s tempo tennis dress: £42, Myprotein.com

A fashion serve both on and off the court, the tempo tennis dress is also equipped for your next match. While we haven’t worn the dress out on the court ourselves, it should be cool thanks to the strappy back design.

It features built-in shorts, and a dual split detail in the front to allow for more easy movement while you play. Winning points for practicality, there’s also a side pocket which you can use to store your phone. With princess seams to flatter, it’s available in both black and white colourways.

