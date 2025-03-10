Kendall Jenner just swapped sambas for this cult Adidas trainer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a rare public date, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open on Sunday, alongside Kendall Jenner. In lieu of tennis whites, Kylie wore a vintage Celine blouse while Timothée opted for a striped shirt. As for Kendall, the model leaned into the sports occasion with a pair of cult Adidas trainers.

An early adopter of the ubiquitous samba style, Kendall has regularly worn her black or white pair over the years, whether styling with her signature straight-leg jeans or an oversized blazer and mini skirt.

But this time, she sidelined her sambas in favour of the newly re-released Adidas Tokyo trainer. The style was originally designed as a slim training shoe for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. For 2025, it’s been reissued and reimagined, featuring a double-stitched T-toe and a smooth gum sole.

Characterised by the same retro charm as the sambas, the Tokyo style boasts a more streamlined silhouette and a Seventies-suede finish. Available in eight colourways, from off-white and green striped to a playful metallic hue, Kendall styled the off-white pair with white trousers and a black crop top.

If you’re ready to swap your sambas for the latest viral Adidas trainer, here’s where to shop the Kendall Jenner-approved Tokyo style.

Adidas originals Tokyo trainers: £85, Asos.com

First introduced in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the trainers became available to shop in 1973. Continuing the trend of Adidas re-releasing archive styles (think the Japan and samba 62 style), the brand reissued the Tokyo last month.

Distinguished by their low-profile design and lace-up fastening, the trainers feature a padded cuff for extra comfort and thin gum sole (they’re a great alternative for those who love the slimline look of the cult Onitsuka tigers).

The Seventies-style suede outer gives the Tokyo trainers a retro feel, while the three black stripes keep them sporty. Adding signature detail, the trainers feature a black “X” on the heel.

