When it comes to trainers, the adidas samba is as ubiquitous as it gets. In the last couple of years, it’s been nearly impossible to walk down the street without spotting their recognisable design.

Breathing fresh life into the popular shoe, the sports brand has put a playful spin on the style for 2025. The trainers have returned in a pony hair leopard print finish for spring/summer, as well as a divisive cow print in collaboration with Asos that sold out within just minutes (yes, really).

Inspired by an archive adidas football boot from the Fifties, the samba had a moment in the sun during the Nineties, but nothing compared to its renaissance in 2022. The style has since amassed more than 1.7 billion views on TikTok, leading to limited edition drops, the launch of more than 70 colourways and approval from the likes of Harry Styles, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence.

However, with the sambas reaching peak popularity last year, their star began to fade (after all, who wants to wear a trainer that everyone and their mother also has?) But the shoe’s wild make-over has marked the start of the samba redemption arc.

A direct challenge to the “quiet luxury” and “clean girl” trends that have dominated in recent years, the leopard print trainers are gloriously garish with a pony hair finish and contrasting orange laces. Proving leopard print really is a neutral, they’re also far more wearable than you might think.

open image in gallery Testing out the Adidas SL72’s ( Daisy Lester )

Both the cow print colourways and the leopard print samba style are out of stock, but the similar SL72 style is still available (though you’ll want to act fast). Here’s everything you need to know.

Adidas SL72 leopard print: £90, Adidas.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Adidas )

Reminiscent of trainers from Adidas’s archive in 1972, the silhouette of this style is low profile and streamlined with a playful leopard print finish and orange pops on the laces and sole. Featuring the brand’s instantly recognisable three stripes and trefoil logo, the trainers marry comfort and style.

True to form, the trainers are comfortable and bouncy, with a supportive and cushioned sole. Though statement, the pony hair leopard print finish is neutral enough to slot seamlessly into your wardrobe. Whether styled with barrel leg jeans or with a grey two-piece suit, the SL72’s are an easy way to inject character into your outfits.

