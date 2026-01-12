Molly Mae has designed a line of Adidas trainers – here’s everything you need to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly Mae Hague has announced her latest venture in fashion: a limited-edition line of trainers with Adidas. An early champion of the now ubiqutous gazelle, spezial and samba styles, the influencer’s partnership with the global brand is arguably a natural fit.

Since her appearence on the 2019 series of Love Island, the influencer has slowly been cultivating a presence in the fashion world. Famously, she held a lucrative position as creative director at Pretty Little Thing before quitting in 2023 to focus on her family (she has a two-year-old with partner Tommy Fury).

Then, she announced her long-awaited label Maebe. Characterised by oversized silhouettes, elevated loungewear and staple denim, the brand is a reflection of the influencer’s signature look. Maebe’s latest drop – a capsule of cinched-in blazers, cropped puffers, leather jackers, funnel-neck outerwear, suede and plenty of shoulder padding – is a stylish evolution of the brand.

Now, Molly Mae’s Adidas collaboration further cements her as a credible fashion figure. In the announcement on Instagram, she wrote: “I can't quite believe I'm saying this... but in 2026 I'll be officially partnering with @adidasuk on a limited footwear collection.

“This started as a dream years ago and it honestly doesn't feel real that it's now happening. I'm beyond grateful to Adidas for trusting me and to ALL OF YOU supporting me every step of the way.”

In the campaign imagery, the influencer is photographed in front of an Adidas van with a leaning tower of the brand’s iconic blue, three stripe trainer boxes. Here’s everything you need to know about Molly Mae x Adidas, including when you can get your hands on a pair.

When will Molly Mae x Adidas launch?

Details remain thin on the ground about the partnership. There’s no official launch date confirmed, so we’d suggest keeping an eye on Molly Mae’s Instagram for updates. We’ll bring news of the arrival date as soon as it’s been revealed.

What can we expect from Molly Mae x Adidas?

While we don’t yet know what designs will be in the limited-editon line, Molly Mae’s taste in trainers could give us a clue. Characterised by their suede upper and minimalist, streamlined silhouette, she’s worn Adidas’ gazelle trainers (£85, Asos.com) numerous times over the years (including the black and white, and cloud white and olive colourways).

Boasting a similarly retro look, Molly Mae also loves the handball spezial trainers (£90, Asos.com) – particularly the active green with white stripes, the wonder taupe with white accents, and the silver and white pair.

During the samba reign of supremecy – circa 2023 – Molly Mae plumped for the sleek black pair (£95, Adidas.co.uk). Mirroring her clothing, the influencer favours neutral, earthy and monochrome tones in her trainers – so the Adidas collection could be designed in this colour palette.

