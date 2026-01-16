Molly Mae’s Adidas trainer line teased with mixed fan reactions – here’s a first look

Fans have finally got a first look at Molly Mae x Adidas – and it’s safe to say the reaction is mixed. The former Love Island star announced her latest venture in fashion last week: a limited-edition line of trainers with the global sports brand. An early champion of the now ubiquitous gazelle, spezial and samba styles, the partnership is arguably a natural fit.

In a clip promoting the second season of her Prime reality show Behind It All, Molly Mae was sitting in a design meeting with Adidas. In a discussion about the trainer’s colour palette, the influencer appears to decide on “iced latte” and “matcha” inspired shades. It’s a “London girl shoe... It’s what I put on for a day trip to London,” she says.

Explaining her vision, she added, “I feel like you’re either an iced latte girl or you’re a matcha girl.” Confirming that the base on her trainer line will be a “timeless” cream, the stripes will feature tan, brown and matcha-green shades. Reflecting her own neutral wardrobe, this colour palette shouldn’t come as a surprise – but people have been quick to blast the collaboration as “beige and boring”.

One commented, “Beige for spring? Groundbreaking”, while another said, “literally fiat 500 all over”. Some criticised the impractical nature of cream (“cream can be worn all seasons? not where I live. They'd be covered in mud in winter”) and others thought the line lacked creativity.

Since her appearence on the 2019 series of Love Island, the influencer has slowly been cultivating a presence in the fashion world. Famously, she held a lucrative position as creative director at Pretty Little Thing before quitting in 2023 to focus on her family (she has a two-year-old with partner Tommy Fury).

Then, she announced her long-awaited label Maebe. Characterised by oversized silhouettes, elevated loungewear and staple denim, the brand is a reflection of the influencer’s signature look. Maebe’s latest drop – a capsule of cinched-in blazers, cropped puffers, leather jackers, funnel-neck outerwear, suede and plenty of shoulder padding – is a stylish evolution of the brand.

Now, Molly Mae’s Adidas collaboration further cements her as a credible fashion figure. In the announcement on Instagram, she wrote: “I can't quite believe I'm saying this... but in 2026 I'll be officially partnering with @adidasuk on a limited footwear collection.

“This started as a dream years ago and it honestly doesn't feel real that it's now happening. I'm beyond grateful to Adidas for trusting me and to ALL OF YOU supporting me every step of the way.”

In the campaign imagery, the influencer is photographed in front of an Adidas van with a leaning tower of the brand’s iconic blue, three stripe trainer boxes. Here’s everything you need to know about Molly Mae x Adidas, including when you can get your hands on a pair.

When will Molly Mae x Adidas launch?

Details remain thin on the ground about the partnership. There’s no official launch date confirmed, so we’d suggest keeping an eye on Molly Mae’s Instagram for updates. We’ll bring news of the arrival date as soon as it’s been revealed.

What can we expect from Molly Mae x Adidas?

While we don’t yet know what exact designs will be in the limited-editon line, the Prime Video teaser and Molly Mae’s taste in trainers give us a strong indication of what to expect. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the influencer outlines her idea for an iced latte and matcha-inspired range, leaning toward cream, tan and brown shades.

Characterised by their suede upper and minimalist, streamlined silhouette, she’s worn Adidas’ gazelle trainers (£95, Asos.com) numerous times over the years (including the black and white, and cloud white and olive colourways). Boasting a similarly retro look, Molly Mae also loves the handball spezial trainers (£90, Asos.com) – particularly the active green with white stripes, the wonder taupe with white accents, and the silver and white pair.

During the samba reign of supremecy – circa 2023 – Molly Mae plumped for the sleek black pair (£95, Adidas.co.uk). Mirroring her clothing, the influencer favours neutral, earthy and monochrome tones in her trainers – so the Adidas collection is likely designed in this colour palette.

Where to watch Molly Mae’s documentary series, ‘Behind It All’