10 food and drink products to stock up on this winter

Upgrade your liquor cabinet with a limited-edition whisky, try out a sustainable beer or add an indulgent dessert to your festive feast.

Find your perfect wine for the festive season

(Yealands)

Yealands is a premium wine producer based in the Awatere Valley in Marlborough, New Zealand, and is recognised as one of the most sustainable wineries in the world. From the very beginning, Yealands has embraced the elements of its coastal home, collaborating with nature to produce wines with an abundance of flavour. Its wines are made by talented chief winemaker Natalie Christensen, who was recently named White Winemaker of the Year in one of the world’s most prestigious wine competitions, the International Wine Challenge. Yealands wines are fresh and vibrant, perfect for sharing with friends over the festive season. Its Yealands Sauvignon Blanc 2023 is bursting with fruit flavours of pineapple, pink grapefruit and fresh citrus, while the Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2023 boasts notes of flowering herbs and passionfruit, underpinned with citrus for a deliciously long, crisp finish. Fresh and bright, they’re a great match for your festive canapés and platters. Yealands wines are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and available via leading UK retailers.

Find out more

Make your Christmas meals magnifique

(St Pierre Bakery)

Christmas is about making memories with friends, family and, of course, unforgettable food. This year, St Pierre has introduced a new festive-edition product to add a touch of Paris to your Christmas celebrations. The St Pierre Chocolate Brioche Wreath is available via ASDA and Morrisons stores nationwide. This marbled brioche is perfect as a centrepiece for hosts on the hunt for an easy showstopper and can be elevated further with indulgent fillings and tasty toppings. St Pierre’s range of brioche can make every meal ‘magnifique’ this season, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Good food is more than just a meal on your plate. It’s sharing a moment and making memories — and this is never truer than at Christmas.

For recipe inspiration, hosting tips and more ways to make your Christmas memorable, visit stpierrebakery.co.uk

Serve up a drink with a difference this festive season

(Black Cow)

Black Cow’s Christmas Spirit is all the ingredients of a Christmas Pudding macerated in Black Cow’s Pure Milk Vodka - the ultimate festive tipple! Drink it neat, over ice, topped with champagne or mulled with hot cloudy apple juice. Black Cow is the world’s first pure milk vodka, made entirely from the milk of grass-grazed cows — using milk as its only source ingredient is what makes Black Cow so deliciously smooth. Get 15% off your first purchase when you sign up to the Black Cow newsletter and explore the full range of deliciously smooth vodkas

Get 15% off your first purchase when you sign up to the Black Cow newsletter

Perfect your morning brew

(Difference Coffee)

For coffee connoisseurs looking for the perfect brew, look no further than Difference Coffee. The company sells the world’s rarest beans, in Nespresso compatible capsules, so you can make your morning cup with minimal effort. Its multiple award-wining collection comprises Single Estate coffees from legendary producers, coffee competitions and auctions. Choose from the likes of Hawaiian Kona, Jamaica Blue Mountain, Panama Geisha and the coveted Wild Kopi Luwak from Indonesia. You’ll find Difference Coffee in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide, and now, it’s available for home purchase, exclusively through the brand’s online shop.

Get 10% off your first order using code EXCLUSIVE10. Offer valid until 31 December 2023

Book a festive celebration with a difference

(Nobu)

This festive season, visit the iconic Nobu Restaurant at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square to indulge in a six-course Seasonal Omakase Experience for a Christmas celebration with a difference. Omakase is a unique dining experience where Nobu chefs create a bespoke menu for you and your guests using the finest seasonal ingredients. Rest assured, your Omakase Experience will be completely unique to you and every time you visit, you’ll enjoy a completely different menu. Available for dinner service Monday to Sunday for £150 per person. Pioneered by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the iconic Nobu menu is influenced by his years of studying Japanese cuisine in Tokyo.

Independent readers can enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne for you and your guests when booking at sevenrooms.com until 1st January 2024

Experiment with new flavours this Christmas

(Amarula)

The party season is the perfect opportunity to try something new. From the makers of Amarula Cream Liqueur, the Amarula African Gin is a tipple that’ll be sure to delight your guests this Christmas. With notes of orange blossom and marula fruit, the subtly sweet blend of flavours and fruity aroma will add a charming twist to your classic gin and tonic or negroni. You can even create your own distinctive festive cocktail — combining the award-winning gin (Gin Masters Gold Award 2023) with white vermouth and Aperol to create an ‘Amartini’.

Add some exotic notes to your celebrations this winter

Upgrade your liquor cabinet

(Compass Box)

Art & Decadence is a brand-new, limited-edition whiskey from Scotch whisky makers Compass Box. Inspired by the decadent movement of the latter half of the 19th century, the whisky has been built around ex-dessert wine casks of whisky, finished in Madeira, Sauternes and Marsala casks. Its intensely aromatic and honeyed character has been expertly created to complement dinner’s final course, when the puddings, cakes, tarts, jellies, chocolates and cheeses emerge — typically a moment for true decadence. Designed to perfectly round off a meal, the new whisky is the perfect addition to your liquor cabinet, especially in the run up to Christmas, when the celebrations are never-ending.

Find out more

Excite your taste buds at London’s latest restaurant

(Swiss Butter)

In London’s vibrant Holborn district, Swiss Butter has quickly become a culinary hotspot since its opening in October. The steakhouse, located at 114-118 Southampton Row, is celebrated for its simple yet sumptuous menu, featuring three expertly crafted mains: succulent beef fillet or ribeye, tender chicken breast and perfectly cooked salmon fillet. Each dish is complemented by Swiss Butter’s signature secret sauce, made up of butter and 33 herbs and spices, a fresh mesclun salad, white or brown baguette, chilli flakes and a side of crispy fries or a baked potato. It also serves two exceptionally decadent desserts, a molten chocolate fondant and pain perdu, as well as a selection of wines, including a superbly balanced house wine. All of this is offered at an accessible price of £19 for a main dish inclusive of all accompaniments. Swiss Butter’s walk-in only policy adds a spontaneous flair to the dining experience, inviting patrons to indulge in a moment of simplicity and joy.

Book your table

Sample a sustainable beer

(Purity Brewing Company)

Crafted with a conscience in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside, sustainability has always been close to Purity’s heart. The craft brewery, established in 2005, has previously been named SIBA’s Green Business of the Year 2020 as well as the Steel Keg Association’s Green Keg Champion 2023. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the beer-lover in your life that’s also kind to the environment, consider one of Purity’s 5L Mini Casks, or its Speciality Gift Pack, which contains Organic Pure Helles Lager, Gluten Free Session IPA and Purity’s latest release, the New England IPA.

For a limited time, get 15% off your first online purchase with code PURE15. Valid until 30 December 2023

Discover the world’s oldest whiskey-licensed distillery

(Bushmills)

This Christmas, don’t compromise on quality. Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, boasts over four centuries of whiskey-making heritage. The creators of the world’s first Irish Single Malt has since expanded its offering to include an exceptional core range of the highest quality. It consists of three unique single malts, carefully crafted by building on the experience of generations. Its 10-year-old single malt is both zesty and fresh, with notes of ripe fruit, vanilla and toasted wood. The 16-year-old single malt has hints of sun-ripened dark fruits and berries, as well as almond and vanilla spice. Finally, the 21-year-old single malt is left to mature for at least 19 years in Oloroso sherry butts and bourbon barrels, before finishing in Madeira casks. This particular tipple emits deeper notes of ripe fruit and dried raisins. Looking for the perfect drink this Christmas?

Discover the pioneer of Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Reduce the signs of tiredness with this amazing supplement

(Myrkl)

Myrkl (pronounced ‘miracle’) is a food supplement designed for those who want to enjoy a great night out while still remaining productive the next day. Myrkl is the result of more than 30 years of research and development by Swedish company De Faire Medical. The formula, which could potentially boost your productivity and wellbeing, contains a blend of high-performing bacteria, L-cysteine and vitamin B12. The latter contributes to the reduction of fatigue as well as the support of normal energy-yielding metabolism, normal function of the nervous system, homocysteine metabolism, psychological function, red blood cell formulation and function of the immune system. Myrkl contains both prebiotics and probiotics and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

New customers can take 15% off their first order with code HEALTH. Valid until 31 December 2023

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.