Taking part in Dry January? Try this £3.50 alcohol-free sparkling wine

Whether you’re taking part in Dry January or a veteran teetotal individual, put down that flat soda water and pick up a flute, as you can now join in the fun with this affordable alcohol-free fizz.

In the wake of the festive season Dry Jan emerges again, and yet it can often seem difficult to find alcohol-free alternatives that hit the spot. In the UK more people are going teetotal and taking part in Dry January, alcohol-free versions of our favourite tipples are popping up all over the place.

In honour of Dry January, these particular bubbles from Belle & Co could be the ideal choice when it comes to celebrating, hangover-free. Keep reading to find out whether the bottle of alcohol-free fizz will replace the real deal.

Belle & Co sparkling rosé alcohol-free wine: £3.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our review of the best non-alcoholic wines, our tester tried bottles of all colours and carbonation and found this bottle from Belle & Co to be the best sparkling rosé. Our tester said the wine has an “attractive deep pink colour”, noting that it looks “inviting in the glass, with red fruit aromas, a surprisingly textured palate and a hint of raspberry in every sip”.

Where a lot of alcohol-free wines rely heavily on fruit flavours and sugars, resulting in glorified squash for grown-ups, the introduction of green tea cuts through the sweetness of the grape juice in this bottle, allowing for a more nuanced taste. This flavour palette was so impressive that it almost convinced our testers that they were sipping the real deal.

We have to admit, for what it is, this sparkling wine is extremely well-priced. Plus, with Amazon Prime’s next-day delivery, you can have this fab fizz at your door in time for Dry January. This is a bottle worth toasting.

