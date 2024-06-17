Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you type ‘apple cider vinegar’ into TikTok, you’ll see thousands of videos from users claiming its laundry list of benefits, spanning everything from aiding weight loss to boosting skin health. It’s also long been lauded by the wellness industry as a one-stop-shop for improving your general health, and is a common feature in recipes for salad dressing and marinades.

Here at IndyBest, we’re keen to distinguish what’s worth your time, energy and money, and what’s a trending fad that doesn’t deserve your attention.

So in a bid to find out the actual benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV), we’ve spoken to the experts to find out their definitive verdict on it. Meet naturopathic nutritionist and hormone specialist, Jessica Shand, and registered associate nutritionist Eli Brecher.

In our guide, we’ve covered everything from the health benefits of ACV, how to use it within your cooking, how often to consume it and any side effects you need to be aware of.

What is apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar is a mix of apples and water. The apple juice then ferments to become unfiltered ACV before a cloudy substance is added - called ‘mother’ - which is a blend of enzymes, proteins and probiotics.

According to Brecher, if purchased in its raw, unfiltered state, it contains some probiotics (healthy bacteria) which can help support the gut, in conjunction with, and not instead of, a balanced diet.

What are the health benefits of apple cider vinegar?

Shand tells IndyBest: “ACV can help support healthy blood glucose levels. It is also thought to lower cholesterol levels as well as supporting a healthy microbiome as it contains probiotics.”

BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health published a study in 2024 that found obese and clinically overweight participants, who consumed 10ml of ACV a day, saw a decrease in their cholestorol, blood sugar and BMI, along with weight loss.

“Smaller studies have reported that 1-2 tablespoons of ACV can lower your blood sugar after meals. The effect found in research was moderate, but it’s important to keep in mind that it can’t replace diabetes medications or a healthy lifestyle,” says Brecher.

Are there any side effects to taking apple cider vinegar, is it safe for everyone?

While it’s unlikely to cause harm, Shand advises that it’s best to be cautious if you have a history of stomach ulcers, as the acidity of ACV can erode your tooth enamel.

“Luckily the downsides can be quickly minimised by diluting it with water or another liquid. Drink through a straw and rinse your mouth with water afterwards if you are concerned,” she explains.

Additionally, Brecher says ACV can irritate your oesophagus if you drink too much of it, cause indigestion or make some people feel nauseous, as well as interact with some drugs such as diuretics, laxatives and insulin. “Always consult your doctor to check it is safe to add supplements and new remedies into your diet.”

How can you take apple cider vinegar?

You can find ACV in supermarkets, health stores and online, as well as in pills powders and gummies.

However, Brecher recommends against taking ACV in supplement form due to a lack of research on their effect, instead advising to only buy raw, unfiltered ACV with ‘mother’ on the label. “Do not heat it in cooking as this kills the beneficial bacteria, and stir it into your salad dressings or add once the food has been cooked.”

How would you recommend cooking with it?

According to Shand, you can incorporate ACV into your diet in lots of different ways, the most common one being diluting it with water, adding honey or lemon for extra flavour, or taking it as a shot.

“Another great way I like to take apple cider vinegar is by incorporating it into my food. You can use it as a base for homemade salad dressings or marinades as it adds a really nice tangy flavour. One of my favourite things to do too is add a couple of drops to some sparkling water with lemon and it makes a really lovely summer spritz.”

That’s not all, she also shares that it can act as a great flavour enhancer. “You can add a tablespoon of ACV to soups and stews near the end of cooking or adding it to something like bone broth too is an incredible way to extract added nutrient value.”

How often should you be drinking it or adding it to meals?

Brecher says there is not enough scientific evidence to provide a clear guideline on frequency. That said: “There is likely to be no harm in adding it to your salad dressing on a daily basis.”

If you’re new to ACV, Shand recommends starting slowly with a small amount, such a one teaspoon, to see how your body reacts. “Then you can gradually increase. It’s best to drink only one serving a day (approx one tablespoon).”

What are the best apple cider vinegar products?

There’s many different variations of ACV available to buy, and it’s sold across health stores such as Holland & Barrett, as well as in supermarkets or online retailers such as Amazon.

open image in gallery You can add two teaspoons to a glass of water for a refreshing drink or add to your salad dressings ( The Independent )

You’ve probably seen organic apple cider vinegar with the mother (£7.99, Hollandandbarret.com), which is a popular choice. Holland & Barrett recomends adding it to salad dressing or diluting with a glass of water and lemon in the mornings.

open image in gallery If you don’t want to drink it neat as a shot, you can also add it to soups and stews at the end of cooking to enhance flavour ( The Independent )

WILLY'S apple cider vinegar with live mother (£8.55, Amazon.co.uk) is another that contains 48 different apple varieties, which are grown on a 300-year-old orchard in Herefordshire.

