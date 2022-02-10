Looking to spend the night in with your special someone this Valentine’s Day, but also no Nigella in the kitchen? Then you may want to take a look at Asda’s meal and movie deal.

Much more purse-friendly than eating out and popping to the cinema for the typical date night routine, the budget supermarket has just dropped the details of its big Valentine’s Day offer – and we think you’ll be quite impressed.

Offering a full feast of food, and a bottle of wine too, Asda has paired with Sky Movies for the ultimate stay at home package. Whether you’ve got a newborn at home, are isolating with Covid or are on a tighter budget this year, it looks like a great way to put love back in the air.

We haven’t yet got our hands on this meal deal for a full IndyBest tried and tested review, but if it’s anything like the feta pasta kit – which we’re sure it will be – then we know we’ll be impressed.

For all the delicious details, including starters, mains and dessert options, keep ready for everything we know so far.

Asda Valentine’s meal deal: £15, Asda.com

Running from 3 February to 14 February – perfect for any last-minute shoppers – the Asda meal deal is available both online and in-store, and there’s a rather impressive range of the stores “extra special” dishes on the menu. And of course, vegan’s and vegetarians have been catered for too – Asda was named Vegan Retailer of the Year in 2021 after all.

The deal includes one starter, one main, two sides, a dessert and the choice of wine or chocolates, as well as one Sky Movie voucher. But, take note, the voucher is only redeemable from midday the day after you’ve collected or received your meal deal, meaning anyone buying it on Valentine’s Day itself may be left disappointed.

The runny scotch egg, gran antipasti platter and vegan crabless croquettes caught our eye for starters. While the sirloin steaks, chicken parmigiana and lightly smoked salmon fillet will end up being the star of the show. No feast would be complete without the sides and triple cook chips, a green vegetable medley and creamy cauliflower cheese are just some of the options on the list – remember though, you get two of these.

Finish off with heart-shaped sticky toffee pudding, raspberry and vanilla macaroons or the millionaire dessert twin pack and you’ll be just about ready to flop on the sofa for that all-important film. And don’t forget about the drinks! As white wine, red wine and prosecco are all up for grabs.

