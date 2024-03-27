Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From classic fruit options to chocolate alternatives, these seasonal treats will spice up your Easter
Easter provides the perfect chance to get together with family and friends this spring, all while indulging in some delicious food. Whether you’re tucking into hot cross buns, organising an Easter egg hunt, or showing off your culinary skills with a flavoursome lamb roast, there’s plenty of traditional fare to whet the appetite.
When it comes to hot cross buns, there’s an ever-increasing variety available, from traditional flavours to modern mouth-watering interpretations. So, to help you decide which to plump for this Easter, we’ve been busy taste testing, with the aim of finding the best hot cross buns that supermarkets and bakeries have to offer.
Hot cross buns have long been popular during Easter celebrations but they are actually thought to predate Christianity altogether. The oldest evidence of something that resembles the buns we know and love today belonged to the ancient Egyptians, who adorned small bread rolls with crosses, to celebrate their gods.
Nowadays, the seasonal treats still come complete with crosses but are also packed with spices, currants and orange peel. They smell as delicious as they taste and are best served lightly toasted with lashings of butter.
From classic and unexpected flavours to vegan-friendly and gluten-free options, we’ve rounded up the best hot cross buns to help you celebrate the season.
This was a particularly tough testing process – we had to personally sample a host of different hot cross buns, to bring you the best (it’s a hard life). We tried the buns toasted and untoasted, with butter and without, to make sure we covered all bases. Keep reading to find out which ones had us going back for more.
When we say this pack was fought over in our tester’s household we are not joking. Although the flavour may seem unexpected and could distress those hot cross bun purists, we were obsessed with how well it worked. Packed full of flavour, we were blown away, every bite was met with a very enthusiastic “mmm”.
The raspberry flavour is sweet and juicy without being too tart, and it is complimented by the creamy but not sickly white chocolate. The chocolate chunks melted perfectly in the toaster making the buns taste delicious. Despite the unique flavour change, with all the chunks of fruit running throughout and that familiar spiced taste still being present, we were still aware we were eating a hot cross bun, this one just happened to be pink.
What blew us away about these hot cross buns was their value for money. Not only are they less than £2 but they also include six decently portioned buns, rather than the usual four. So less fighting and more sharing this Easter. Fresh from Amazon’s own bakery they look like the perfect hot cross buns, with their round and fluffy shape. To taste they are pleasantly light and airy, with generous doses of fruit that somehow manage not to overpower the flavour. There is a slightly bitter after-taste but it is not unpleasant and it pairs lovingly with salty butter. A perfect traditional hot cross bun.
With a subtle sweet and nutty flavour, these hazelnut and chocolate spread-inspired hot cross buns from Aldi were so indulgent. Despite their adventurous flavour swap, they had a spot-on hot cross bun texture. Aldi suggests topping the buns with even more chocolate and hazelnut spread, and of course, we obliged with the finished result enhancing the hazelnut flavour in the bun – and our sugar high. Perfect for those with a hard-to-satisfy sweet tooth, especially at such a great price.
For the hot cross bun purists among you, this offering from M&S doesn’t tamper with tradition. Shiny, chewy and well spiced, these buns were packed full of flavour, with currants in every bite. Enjoy them toasted with a thick slab of really good salty butter, to balance out the bitter spice of the bun.
Although we’re not sure what it is that supposedly elevates these hot cross buns to “luxury” status, they offer a delicious classic option that die-hard fans of the seasonal snack will relish.
Right now at Ocado you can get any 2 hot cross buns for £3
These limited-edition buns certainly live up to their name, as they were some of the stickiest we tested. Once toasted, they were also among the best-looking buns – perfectly golden with even crosses.
The smell was a familiar one, reminding us of tucking into a rich sticky toffee pudding. However, taste wise, we were not quite sure these hot cross buns captured the fudgy spiced flavour of the classic dessert. While there was certainly a hint of treacle and dates, we would have liked more, along with more fruit, as the ratio was not the best we’ve seen. That being said, the texture was delightful and we were surprised by how well they paired with salty butter, which helped to bring out the toffee flavour.
The first thing to note about these buns is that they smell sensational. A minute into toasting them, the room filled with a sweet spiced-apple scent. The taste – think hot cross bun meets apple sauce – was just as delicious and moreishly sweet, without veering too far away from the classic hot cross bun.
M&S certainly packs in flavour, and we got generous chunks of apple in practically every bite. We enjoyed these buns lightly toasted, and found them to taste naturally buttery, so, just a slither of butter was the perfect way to top them off. Offering something a little different, these hot cross buns have become a true IndyBest team favourite.
While on the hunt for the best plant-based hot cross bun, Asda took us by surprise. The supermarket’s free-from offering is gluten-free, suitable for vegans, and toasts to perfection, with an ideal raisin-to-bun ratio that ensures every bite is bursting with flavour.
Whether you’re avoiding gluten or embracing a dairy-free lifestyle, these hot cross buns cater to your dietary needs without compromising on taste or quality.
These hot cross buns are a delight when it comes to appearance and taste. The subtle orange and honey flavour enhances the classic hot cross bun recipe, while providing a little bit of a twist.
The buns are super bready, making this a great pick for those who prefer a toast-like texture. While we were not bowled over by the flavour, the currents were nice and juicy, and, overall, these buns made for a subtly sweet treat perfect for a mid-morning pick-me-up.
Packed to the brim with chocolate chips, these buns are soft, chewy and rich, with the combination of milk and dark chocolate making for a truly decadent treat.
We enjoyed these buns toasted and straight from the packet. When toasted, you get the added delight of melted gooey chocolate, while, when untoasted, they reminded us of a childhood brioche snack – with sticky fingers to match.
We didn’t bother with butter, as the chocolate was rich enough for us, and we think these buns will go down well with people who aren’t necessarily fans of the classic hot cross bun, too.
Gluten-free options can be tricky to source, so, finding alternative flavoured versions of your seasonal favourites may seem out of the question. However, Sainsbury’s is here to help, with its gluten-free chocolate orange flavour hot cross buns.
These definitely have more of a cakey texture but we are more than alright with that. While they look a little on the pale side, they toasted up nicely and made for a very moorish bun when served with some salty butter.
Although these buns are not vegan, they are milk-free, which is good news if you have an allergy or intolerance.
For many of us in the UK, Gail’s is synonymous with tasty, luxurious treats, with prices to match. These hot cross buns are no exception but we think they are more than worth their price tag.
You can’t get much better than freshly baked buns, and these have the best texture of any we tried – perfectly bready without being stodgy. They’re bursting with fruit, too.
The price and freshly baked nature of these buns means we’d recommend them for an Easter brunch when entertaining family and friends, as a special treat. You can have the buns delivered straight to your door or you can click and collect, depending on your location.
What could be better than tucking into a giant hot cross bun this easter? Not much, in our opinion. With more than enough for the whole family, this mega bun makes for the perfect Easter table centrepiece as well as a great gift.
Hailing from the famous Harrogate tea room, Bettys’ hot cross bun is packed with currants and orange peel – ideal for fans of the classic flavour profile.
While the texture did seem a little on the dry side, this could be down to the large size of the bumper bun. We recommend cutting it into thick slices and enjoying it (you guessed it) with lashings of good salty butter.
Definitely the underdog, and probably the oddest flavour, in the hot cross bun game we were shocked by just how delightful these buns from Aldi were. Banoffee and hot cross buns may not spring to mind as a good pair but we would have to disagree after these treats – we were pleasantly surprised as to how well they worked.
From opening the packet the banana smell was instant, and worrying. Sweet and full of flavour, we simply couldn’t help taking another bite. We recommend serving warm and with a delicate layer of butter, trust us, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.
This box of joy offers a delicious alternative to hot cross buns. Inside, you’ll find crumbly, buttery shortbread biscuits complete with dried sultanas and that familiar moreish spicing of a classic hot cross bun.
We think this little box of rustic biscuits would make a great gift for a loved one this Easter. But do be sure to be careful – as is the case with all good shortbread, these faux buns are very fragile.
These were probably the strangest and most unique take on a hot cross bun we tried. Designed for those on a health kick or fitness journey who still want to partake in some seasonal springtime snacks. Being low carb, low sugar and high in protein and fibre, may not sound particularly yummy, but as a healthy snack alternative, we were intrigued.
Admittedly, the look and feel of these buns was much more akin to a wholemeal bread roll than a hot cross bun. We struggled to taste any classic spices of fruity hot cross bun flavours, which makes them taste more like toast than a hot cross bun. With a huge 11.3g protein and 6g fibre per bun, these would make for a great pre- or post-workout snack, but if you’re searching for an indulgent treat these are not the buns for you.
For a classic hot cross bun, you can’t go wrong with Gail’s, despite the higher price tag, the freshly baked delights really hit the spot. However, our favourite pick has to be the Aldi’s white chocolate and raspberry hot cross buns – just thinking about them makes our mouths water. For something a little different, but still incredibly scrummy, we highly recommend Fortnum & Mason’s adorable shortbread and Bettys’ enormous hot cross bun.
Got a sweet tooth? We’ve rounded up the best chocolate subscriptions
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in