Easter provides the perfect chance to get together with family and friends this spring, all while indulging in some delicious food. Whether you’re tucking into hot cross buns, organising an Easter egg hunt, or showing off your culinary skills with a flavoursome lamb roast, there’s plenty of traditional fare to whet the appetite.

When it comes to hot cross buns, there’s an ever-increasing variety available, from traditional flavours to modern mouth-watering interpretations. So, to help you decide which to plump for this Easter, we’ve been busy taste testing, with the aim of finding the best hot cross buns that supermarkets and bakeries have to offer.

Hot cross buns have long been popular during Easter celebrations but they are actually thought to predate Christianity altogether. The oldest evidence of something that resembles the buns we know and love today belonged to the ancient Egyptians, who adorned small bread rolls with crosses, to celebrate their gods.

Nowadays, the seasonal treats still come complete with crosses but are also packed with spices, currants and orange peel. They smell as delicious as they taste and are best served lightly toasted with lashings of butter.

From classic and unexpected flavours to vegan-friendly and gluten-free options, we’ve rounded up the best hot cross buns to help you celebrate the season.

How we tested the best hot cross buns

This was a particularly tough testing process – we had to personally sample a host of different hot cross buns, to bring you the best (it’s a hard life). We tried the buns toasted and untoasted, with butter and without, to make sure we covered all bases. Keep reading to find out which ones had us going back for more.

The best hot cross buns for 2024 are: