I tried much more than a baker’s dozen, and these are the ones worth your dough
Spring has sprung, bringing with it some of my favourite seasonal snacks. From succulent roast lamb to indulgent Easter eggs, the springtime holiday has some seriously good nosh for us to get our teeth stuck into. For me, though, there’s one tempting treat that trumps them all: the humble hot cross bun.
Sweet, spiced buns filled with currants and sultanas, these sweet treats have been a staple in British homes since the 1700s, with some evidence suggesting some iteration of the bun can be traced back to 12th century England.
Today, hot cross buns have had a bit of a makeover. Almost every supermarket and bakery nationwide now offers its own take on the classic, with flavours ranging from savoury cheese to tart rhubarb and custard. However, if you are a hot cross bun purist, there are still plenty of indulgent classic options on offer, too.
For the second year in a row, I’ve been hard at work taste-testing every bun under the sun to find the best hot cross buns on offer this season. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.
This was a particularly tough testing process, but someone had to do it. I sampled a whole host of different hot cross buns, enjoying a different flavour every day. I tried the buns toasted and untoasted, with butter and without, to make sure I covered all bases. I was looking for those that toasted well on the outside but stayed fluffy and moist on the inside. I wanted plenty of fillings and even assessed how well they kept in the cupboard after a few days.
All IndyBest reviews include products that have been tried and tested, with only those that impress the reviewer the most making the final line-up. Quality offerings that also provide value for money are prioritised, ensuring you get real bang for your buck. This is the second year running I’ve rounded up the best hot cross buns, taste-testing myriad offerings. I’m a stickler when it comes to how spiced a dough is, and I refuse to include any buns that skimp on the fillings.
Every bite of these buns was filled with juicy chunks of blueberries, cranberries, currants and sultanas. The classic attributes of a great hot cross bun were all there, too, with this one being spongy on the inside but crisp on the outside when toasted.
If I were to pick a fault, it would be that I’d have liked a slightly seasoned or spiced dough, but other than that, I highly recommend this offering from Sainsbury’s.
I suppose it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Amazon’s selling competitvely priced hot cross buns. At less than £2, you get six generously sized buns that look exactly how a classic hot cross bun should – round, fluffy and golden brown. I loved how light and airy they were, with just the right amount of fruit, which didn’t overpower the bun itself. There’s a slightly bitter aftertaste, but it’s far from unpleasant – in fact, paired with a slather of salty butter, it’s absolutely delicious. For a classic, no-fuss hot cross bun that delivers flavour and value, this pack of six is a fantastic choice.
For the hot cross bun purists out there, M&S’s offering doesn’t mess with tradition. Shiny, chewy, and well-spiced, they were packed with flavour, with currants in every bite. I loved them toasted with a thick slab of really good salty butter to balance out the bitter spice.
While I’m not exactly sure what makes these buns worthy of “luxury” status, they’re a delicious classic option that I’m sure any die-hard fan of this seasonal snack will enjoy.
For many of us in the UK, Gail’s is synonymous with tasty, luxurious treats – and the prices reflect that. When it comes to the bakery’s hot cross buns, while undeniably pricey, I’d say they’re worth every penny. You can’t beat a freshly baked bun, and these had the best texture out of any I’ve tried – perfectly bready without being stodgy and packed with fruit.
Given the price and the freshly baked quality, I’d save these for a special treat, perhaps an Easter brunch when entertaining family and friends. The convenience is also unbeatable, as you can have them delivered straight to your door or click and collect, depending on where you live.
Packed to the brim with chocolate chips, these buns were soft, chewy, and rich, with a delicious combo of milk and dark chocolate that made them a truly decadent treat. I tried them toasted and straight from the packet – when toasted, the gooey chocolate was heavenly; untoasted, the buns reminded me of a childhood brioche snack.
I didn’t even bother with butter because the chocolate was rich enough. I think these buns would be a hit with someone who’s not necessarily a fan of the classic hot cross bun but still wants something indulgent and festive.
What could be better than tucking into a giant hot cross bun this Easter? Honestly, not much, in my opinion. With more than enough to go around, this mega bun makes the perfect Easter table centrepiece and a great gift.
Coming from the famous Harrogate tea room Bettys, it’s packed with currants and orange peel – perfect for fans of the classic flavour profile. The bun was on the dry side, but that might be due to the sheer size. I’d recommend cutting it into thick slices and enjoying it with plenty of good salty butter.
While the spongy, cake-like texture meant these gluten-free hot cross buns weren’t the slightest bit dry, they didn’t crisp up as much as I’d have liked when toasted.
Where the flavour is concerned, the orange was strong enough, without tasting sickly or artificial, and the chocolate chips melted perfectly. I recommend coating yours in salty butter to cut through the sweetness.
These buns are gluten-free, vegan, and toast to perfection, with an ideal raisin-to-bun ratio that makes sure every bite is bursting with flavour. Whether you have to avoid gluten or dairy, these hot cross buns deliver on taste and quality without compromising a thing.
The first thing I noticed about these buns was the incredible smell. Just a minute into toasting, the room filled with a sweet spiced apple scent. The taste? Imagine a hot cross bun meets applesauce – deliciously sweet without straying too far from the classic flavours. I loved finding generous chunks of apple in almost every bite.
I enjoyed these lightly toasted and found they tasted naturally buttery, so just a sliver of butter was all they needed. Offering something a little different, these hot cross buns have become one of my absolute favourites.
For a classic hot cross bun, you can’t go wrong with Gail’s. Despite the higher price tag, the freshly baked delights really hit the spot. However, my favourite pick overall has to be the Sainsbury's triple berry hot cross buns – just thinking about them makes my mouth water. If you’re looking to mix things up and feed the masses, try the Bettys enormous hot cross bun or Waitrose’s hot cross bunnetone. Whichever option you go for this Easter, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.
