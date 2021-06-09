9 best ready-made picnic boxes to elevate your alfresco dining experience

Few things scream Great British Summer quite like a picnic, but too often, they are better in theory than in practice. Where’s the corkscrew? Was it forecast to rain? Who confused the vegan sausage rolls with the, ahem, regular sausage rolls? By the time you’ve found your packaway plates and cutlery, the wine’s warm and the sandwiches are soggy.

Sound familiar? It’s time to let the experts step in, with carefully curated picnic hampers worthy of an extra-special alfrescooccasion. We’ve trialled the pre-prepared offerings from Britain’s best delis and restaurants to find the picnic experience par excellence, taking the task (and the tupperware) out of your hands.

Whether you’re packing for the beach (or the backyard), you can’t argue with the superior quality and convenience of a pre-prepared picnic. Sure, there’s always the option of a mad dash to the train station supermarket to stock up on crisps and dips as your picnic peace offering, but are you really expecting a second invitation if a family bag of Walkers Sensations is the best you can do? That’s almost as unforgivable as arriving empty handed. Almost.

Priding themselves on provenance, these picnics range from classic options filled with oozy scotch eggs and sausage rolls to boujee brunch-style set-ups complete with mango tea mimosas and smashed avocado topped with spiced hazelnut dukkah.

Ready to say goodbye to sad egg and cress sandwiches? Step this way…

These are the best pre-prepared picnics for 2021:

On The Table alfresco picnic Best: Overall Now, for the important part: we chose the meat option, which included a selection of cured meats (l’emporio Italian mortadella, carne salada and London smoke and cure lonza), the veggie alternative – which subs in Blackwoods graceburn feta, l’emporio olives and organic carrots – sounded equally tempting. Pizza dough arrived ready to bake into grissini or pizza fritti (we made one of each, in the interest of impartiality) and both were a resounding success. Frankly, we can think of no better picnic setup than dunking freshly-baked bread into Sicilian caponata, then slathered into la latteria burrata. Of all the options we tried, On The Table is the one we’d order time and time again with nationwide delivery available, and plan to gift for foodie friends and family members. The premise of On The Table is simple enough: to deliver exceptional produce from independent suppliers direct to your door, but it’s in the execution where it really shines. Each box comes with a detailed pamphlet explaining the provenance of each product, which not only makes it fully traceable, but means it’s super simple to support them going forward. Since ordering from On The Table, we’ve found firm favourites in Kappacasein’s labneh and Natoora’s beetroot and cumin hummus. Buy now £ 45 , Onthetableco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Provisions London picnic hamper Best: For taste of the continent Provisions is exactly the kind of place you’d want to stock up on picnic essentials; its walls are lined with produce thoughtfully handpicked from small-scale artisans across Europe (and that’s before we get on to the wine…). Sadly, we don’t all live within reach of a place like Provisions, so that’s why its new nationwide hampers could be the answer to all your picnicking prayers. Of all the picnics we trialled, Provisions offered the most flexibility; not a fan of Pate de Campagne? Opt for Pugliese sundried tomato paté instead. Have a vegetarian guest to feed? Sub out Trentino smoked ham for green bell pepper spread. We chose to add wine (a bottle of Les Copains Débordent by Mas du Chêne which tasted delicious even out of paper cups, testament to the quality of the bottle), but you can go without for £35. We loved that the hamper came complete with cutlery, napkins and a kitsch gingham tablecloth to set the scene, too. Buy now £ 49 , Provisionslondon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vallebona mangiatina Best: For aperitivo hour Vallebona was creating grazing boards before they were plastered all over your Pinterest feed. Each element of the Mangiatina is unmistakably Italian, from traditional tarollo to Toscana salami and Barolo (traditional cow’s cheese matured in Nebbiolo grape pressings from Piemonte). We particularly enjoyed the finish at-home sourdough pizza bases which we topped with smoked Scamorza. A helpful recipe card gives tips on how to artfully arrange the board, which is a nice touch if you’re sharing with guests – not wolfing it down in front of the TV. There’s also suggested wine pairings which can be purchased from their online cellar, including an excellent Bianca Fiano. The Amalfi coast may be off the cards this summer, so let Vallebona deliver la dolce vita to your doorstep instead. Buy now £ 60 , Vallebona.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shop Cuvée picnic hamper Best: For natural wine aficionados Never one to miss a trick, north London wine specialists, Shop Cuvée, has jumped on the park-ready picnic bandwagon. At £22 for two, we found the offering excellent value; each picnic crate includes all the staples (a sausage roll to share, scotch egg and cheese from Neal’s Yard Dairy), with boujee accompaniments like Perello olives, tomato chutney and Torres truffle crisps (which, if you’re anything like us, will become a firm fixture on all your future shopping lists). There’s the option to add a bottle of its quaffable house wine, or browse their range of cocktails, seltzers, and beers for yourself. Take advantage of the complimentary park drop service and have your picnic delivered directly to your blanket (available in Highbury Fields and Clissold Park). All that’s left for you to do is… well, nothing. Though currently sold out, you can sign up for email notifications for when it becomes available again. Buy now £ 22 , Shopcuvee.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panzer’s deluxe picnic with hand-sliced smoked salmon Best: For the quintessential picnic experience No picnic guide would be complete without mentioning Panzer’s. The well-known Jewish delicatessen has been serving London locals and touring gastronomes for more than 75 years and now, you can order all the deli counter spoils direct to your door. It’s famed for its smoked fish, so the deluxe picnic with hand-carved salmon was a no-brainer, but there are also vegetarian options and charcuterie add-ons for the more carnivorously inclined. The picnic (which arrives with eco-friendly serveware and a reusable hessian shopper) begins with freshly-baked challah rolls and crudités, before the main event of sausage rolls, bento chicken sticks, new potato salad and the all-important smoked salmon. Dessert comes in the form of fudgy chocolate brownies and a cheese board complete with crackers, grapes and figs. Nationwide options are available, but if you’re collecting from the deli then it’s just a hop, skip and a jump to the leafy environs of Regent’s Park. Buy now £ 85 , Panzers.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Riding House at Home the picnic box Best: For a brunch-style break from tradition Riding House at Home’s picnic offering segways from the standard with fennel salad, salt and sugar cured salmon, St Ewe Farm egg mayonnaise and smashed avocado topped with spiced hazelnut dukkah. There’s also punchy pineapple and chilli chutney ready to be slathered on top of crusty baguette and cheddar, while drinks come in the form of iced lattes and mango tea bellinis made with homemade syrup and a bottle of Italian prosecco. Had your fill of classic picnic fare? This is the hamper for you. Everything arrived well packaged and ready to enjoy in the park, though we had to make do with an indoor set-up (complete with picnic blankets) as rain had stopped play. Well, you can’t win ‘em all. Buy now £ 55 , Ridinghouseathome.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fortnum & Mason the piccadilly platter Best: For an extra-special celebration This may come as no surprise, given Fortnum & Mason’s reputation for producing first-class food hampers, but the Piccadilly Platter impressed our picnic taste-testers across the board. Of all the options we trialled, Fortnum’s boasted the most effective packaging, arriving in a chic Eau de Nil cool bag to guarantee safe transit. Despite travelling many miles to reach us, the contents were as fresh as if we’d collected them from the Food Hall ourselves. As is its style, Fortnum & Mason has given picnic essentials a luxurious upgrade, from golden-yolked Scotch Eggs to triple cream brie and gently smoked charcuterie. Made for summertime sipping, the offering includes a bottle of Pouilly-Fumé and uscadet sur Lie. At a higher price point than most, this is undoubtedly one to save for a special occasion, but well worth the investment if budget allows. Buy now £ 125 , Fortnumandmason.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Daylesford the antipasti hamper Best: For vegetarian guests Provenance is key at Daylesford, and the antipasti hamper is certainly no exception. Crammed full of treats sourced and produced on their organic farm in Gloucestershire, including organic smoked hummus, garlic and herb olives, butternut squash chutney and cheddar from its creamery to layer onto manuka honey and oat biscuits. The majority of the items that arrive in a Daylesford cool bag are vegetarian friendly, making it a great option to share amongst different diets. The price includes a bottle of Rosé Frizzante as well as a sparkling apple juice (which, served chilled, is so crisp and dry it feels just as special as an alcoholic alternative). Buy now £ 85 , Daylesford.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Noble House deluxe picnic Best: For a sweet and savoury spread Launched in lockdown, Noble House Prepared has quickly risen through the ranks when it comes to delivering finish-at-home kits for special occasions. Its latest offering, the deluxe picnic, includes an extensive selection of alfrescofavourites from producers of serious pedigree (think Tempus charcuterie, Formans smoked salmon, and green tomato chutney from Rosebud Preserves). Homemade focaccia and a ready to bake sausage roll added real finesse to the feast. And that’s all before you get to the sweet selection. Fruit scones (with the important clotted cream and jam), a slab of rocky road, and not one but two types of cheesecake. Needless to say, this is one for hungry picnickers… or to tackle in two sittings. Buy now £ 115 , Noblehouseprepared.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.