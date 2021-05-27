10 three-ingredient cocktail recipes you need for this bank holiday
Bring the bar to you with these simple drinks to sip on in the sunshine
Our weekends look very different under lockdown, as most activities like brunching with friends, visiting family or heading to the pub are off the table.
As the coronavirus chaos continues, the safest thing to do is remain indoors unless you need to undertake an essential trip for food, medicine or go out for daily exercise.
The weekend does, however, remain a welcome break for everyone, whether you're still working from home or not. It’s also a bit of respite from home-schooling kids out of school.
In order to enjoy that Friday feeling, now is the time treat yourself to a cocktail that you can enjoy on your sofa, balcony or sun lounger.
Concoct them using a KitchenCraft boston shaker, £12.99, that came top in our IndyBest review of cocktail shakers.
It's the perfect balance between high quality and simplicity, and it comes with recipe suggestions if you need more inspiration.
It doesn’t matter if you’re limited on supplies, simplicity is key as we reveal 10 three-ingredient cocktail recipes that are minimum effort, maximum impact
If you are looking to make more complex recipes, however, find our guide to the best cocktail making books here. If you prefer something else though, we've rounded up the online wine shops still delivering and the beer and cider shops you can still buy from.
Classic margarita
TequilaCointreauLime juice
Ice cubes and salt are optional. Pour into a cocktail shaker, mix it up, serve up and enjoy.
Ginger pear cocktail
Pear juiceVodkaGinger ale
An underrated, easy one to make, that will make you feel like you’re on holiday, rather than in your garden. Recipe from lark & linen.
Mojito
White rumSoda waterBrown sugar
Top with half a lime and mint sprigs if you have some spare from the garden.
Cranberry orange mimosa
Cranberry juiceOrange juiceChampagne or prosecco
A boozy brunch classic, this is as easy as it gets. Recipe from crazy for crust.
You won't need to splash out a fancy bottle of fizz either, IndyBest ruled Tesco Finest vintage champagne, £26, to be the best option with a hint of sharpness from the apples and delicious touch of lemon.
Negroni
Campari Sweet vermouthIce
Add a finishing touch with an orange peel served atop a short, shallow glass.
Martini
Gin or vodka (depending on your preference)Dry vermouthCrushed ice
To make it extra refreshing, pour over a glass full of ice cubes. Reyka vodka, £26.95, is our favourite, thanks to its clean, peppery and slight aniseed flavour we found while reviewing it for an IndyBest roundup of the best vodkas.
Old Fashioned
Light brown sugarBourbon or rye whiskyAngostura bitters
If you’re making a round of drinks, use the rest of the orange peel from the negroni for garnish.
Champagne slushy
Frozen strawberriesChampagne or prosecco.
You’ll only need two ingredients for this nostalgic grown-up funfair drink. Recipe from Julie Blanner.
If prosecco takes your fancy, we'd recommend La Farra DOCG brut, £13.99, it has a tangy, dry finish which will pair nicely with fish come dinner time. If there's any spare of course.
Classic G&T
GinTonic waterSlice of lime (or any garnish)
A foolproof go-to drink if you’re feeling lazy. Fill up and jug and refill your glass as much as you please.
Mint julep
Granulated sugar Fresh mint leavesBourbon
A classic drink hailing from the deep south, this one is strong, rich and moreish.
