From rice, almond and hemp to soy and cashew, the vegan market is rich with dairy milk alternatives and now there’s a brand new product on the block: potato milk.

The spud-based beverage comes from Swedish potato milk brand Dug and hits the UK’s supermarket shelves today, claiming to emulate the creamy and foamy consistency of the real deal. Whether you’re fully vegan, trying to minimise your dairy intake or want to do your bit for the planet, potato milk certainly has a lot going for it.

The dairy industry is notoriously bad for the environment, helping drive the popularity of lactose substitutes. And potato milk’s sustainability credentials are even more impressive than its vegan rivals, as growing the root vegetable takes up half as much land as growing oats and uses a whopping 56 times less water than growing almonds.

The company also claims its milk has more health benefits than other substitutes, as potatoes contain essential nutrients and are allergen-friendly, too.

Are you tempted yet? If so, we’ve got all the details you need on where to buy and try Dug’s potato milk for yourself.

Dug barista potato milk, pack of 12 Dug claims the barista blend of its potato milk has a creamy texture that makes it ideal for heating and whipping up into a foam. Described by the company as having a “neutral” flavour, it’s suitable for pouring straight into a coffee or tea for a milkier brew or over cereal, with Dug assuring us it won’t separate (a criticism of many vegan milks). The product doesn’t contain any milk, soy, gluten or nuts, making it great for people with allergies. If you’re looking to ditch sugar, Dug’s unsweetened milk (£20, Amazon.co.uk) boasts the same taste without the additive. For just £20, you can get a 12 pack of the milk from Amazon or pick up a carton at Ocado for £1.80 (Ocado.com). Dug’s spud substitute is also available at 220 Waitrose stores across the UK. Buy now £ 20 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

