This supplement is our favourite for debloating

Feeling bloated and heavy after a meal is an uncomfortable and all too common issue. The reasons for feeling swollen after eating can vary, but it can generally be put down to gut microbiome and hormone imbalances, as well as the types of food and how fast you eat.

While a balanced diet should control bloating, processed, high-sugar, and high-fat foods can impact your gut. But even with a heathy diet, some people don’t tolerate a lot of fibre very well, and some studies have shown that hormonal factors, such as an excess of the stress hormone cortisol, can cause painful gas and bloating.

However, that’s where the best debloating supplements can help. These can help to balance the gut microbiome and give the essential nutrients needed to break down food effectively, thereby easing bloating, regulating your bathroom habits and in some cases stabilising your blood sugars to avoid spikes and slumps.

Happy Mammoth’s bloat banisher is specifically formulated to reduce bloating and help symptoms of IBD with a blend of natural ingredients including marshmallow root, chamomile, fennel seed, turmeric and lemon balm. After putting the bloat banisher to the test, our fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia, named it the best supplement for easing bloating and said “my stomach felt much happier after eating things that would usually leave me feeling gross.”

The bloat banisher contains seven digestive enzymes, including amylase that breaks down starch-rich foods, such as pasta and bread, to ease the effects of heavy foods. It’s part of Happy Mammoth’s wider range of debloating products, which includes the complete gut repair powder and hormone harmony supplements.

Happy Mammoth bloat banisher To feel results from our best supplement for easing bloating, Happy Mammoth recommends to take three capsules right before your main meal of the day. IndyBest’s fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia trialled the capsules for a week and found that after eating foods that usually caused bloating – especially fried foods and desserts – there were far fewer noticeable symptoms. She said: “My stomach felt much happier after eating things that would usually leave me feeling gross. I was a little nervous to carry out the test, but taking three a day definitely seemed to work.” £54 from Happymammoth.com Prices may vary

