M&S the big daddy pistachio bar
- Size: 280g
- Why we love it
- Flavourful caramel
- Chunks of pistachio add a welcome salty crunch
- Take note
- Missing the signature Kadayif
- Pricey
True to the OG Dubai bars, M&S’s pistachio chocolate treat is chunky, weighing 280g, so there’s plenty to go around.
Snapping it in half reveals the pistachio and white chocolate cream and the generous layer of thick caramel, which is the USP of this bar. It certainly takes centre stage – sticky and chewy, with a hint of vanilla. Even as someone who doesn’t usually enjoy caramel, I found it tasty.
The pistachio cream is as you’d expect – smooth and nutty – while hints of white chocolate run through each bite. Scattered pistachio chunks add a pleasant, salty crunch and help balance the sweetness. That said, this isn’t a treat for the faint of heart, it’s an intensely sugary. Where traditional Dubai chocolate is rich and refined, M&S’s big daddy pistachio pushes towards pure excess.
The absence of crispy Kadayif, a key texture in classic Dubai bars, feels like a missed opportunity. Without it, the bar lacks the signature crunch I’ve come to expect from these chocolate sensations. But overall, an enjoyable pick-me-up.