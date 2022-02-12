For some, Valentine’s Day is all about love, serving as a unique opportunity to shower those nearest and dearest with gushy gifts like flowers and jewellery.

But for others, particularly those who consider themselves to be foodies, the most romantic day of the year is simply a good excuse to tuck into a delicious feast.

Every year, supermarkets launch affordable meal deals that promise to turn dinnertime into an experience worth remembering and, as the OG founders of the “dine in for £10" craze, it should come as no surprise that M&S has brought back its popular Valentine’s Day offer for another year.

Whether it’s to share with your partner, family or flatmates, the retailer’s meal deal promises a restaurant standard treat to tuck into at home – think scrumptious starters, mouth-watering mains and delectable desserts, all ready to be washed down with your favourite tipple.

From how much it costs to what’s included, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s Valentine’s Day dine in deal.

When is the M&S Valentine’s meal deal launching?

M&S’s dine-in deal for two is available to buy in-store and online through Ocado from Wednesday 9 February, meaning you can snap up these tasty treats right now.

It’s worth noting that the offer ends on Valentine’s Day though, so make sure you buy yours in advance if you’re planning to celebrate the following weekend.

How much does it cost?

This year the retailer has kept the price of its meal deal the same, at £20. Designed for two people, that means it will set you back just £10 per head, which we think is a real bargain.

What’s included in the deal?

There’s plenty to love in this year’s offering, with a choice of multiple dishes for each course so you can build their own three-course dinner, including delicious treats for vegans and vegetarians.

The deal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of booze or, if you’re not a big drinker, you can pick up a box of chocolates instead. Browse the full menu below:

Starters

Leek and cheese soufflé tarts

Coquilles St Jacques

Prawn cocktail

Plant Kitchen vegan duck croquettes

Oak fired melting camembert

Duck parfait with plum glaze

Sides

Extra fine asparagus

Green vegetable medley

Frites

Sweet potato fries

Buttery mashed potato

Mac and cheese

Mains

Rump steak with peppercorn sauce

Sirloin steaks with heart shaped butter

Rack of lamb with mustard, honey and herb crust

Pie Love You

Chicken parmigiana

Duck breasts with plum sauce

Salmon and prawn en croute

Plant Kitchen 2 x smokey saffron aubergine steaks

Desserts

I’m bananas for you

Love heart churros

Love heart macarons

Raspberry profiteroles

Billionaires pots

Nuts about you cheesecakes

Mini cheese selection

Drinks

Echo Leyda sauvignon blanc

Sauvignon IGP Loire

Classics Touraine sauvignon

Les Beauchamps chardonnay

Valdemadera grand reserve

Norton malbec

Conte Priuli prosecco

Conte Priuli veneto blush

Conte Priuli rose

Chocolates

Swiss chocolates

