M&S’s Valentine’s Day meal deal for two is available to buy now – and there’s lots to love
Celebrate with a pre-prepared meal that sounds like it belongs on a restaurant menu
For some, Valentine’s Day is all about love, serving as a unique opportunity to shower those nearest and dearest with gushy gifts like flowers and jewellery.
But for others, particularly those who consider themselves to be foodies, the most romantic day of the year is simply a good excuse to tuck into a delicious feast.
Every year, supermarkets launch affordable meal deals that promise to turn dinnertime into an experience worth remembering and, as the OG founders of the “dine in for £10" craze, it should come as no surprise that M&S has brought back its popular Valentine’s Day offer for another year.
Whether it’s to share with your partner, family or flatmates, the retailer’s meal deal promises a restaurant standard treat to tuck into at home – think scrumptious starters, mouth-watering mains and delectable desserts, all ready to be washed down with your favourite tipple.
From how much it costs to what’s included, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s Valentine’s Day dine in deal.
When is the M&S Valentine’s meal deal launching?
M&S’s dine-in deal for two is available to buy in-store and online through Ocado from Wednesday 9 February, meaning you can snap up these tasty treats right now.
It’s worth noting that the offer ends on Valentine’s Day though, so make sure you buy yours in advance if you’re planning to celebrate the following weekend.
How much does it cost?
This year the retailer has kept the price of its meal deal the same, at £20. Designed for two people, that means it will set you back just £10 per head, which we think is a real bargain.
What’s included in the deal?
There’s plenty to love in this year’s offering, with a choice of multiple dishes for each course so you can build their own three-course dinner, including delicious treats for vegans and vegetarians.
The deal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of booze or, if you’re not a big drinker, you can pick up a box of chocolates instead. Browse the full menu below:
Starters
- Leek and cheese soufflé tarts
- Coquilles St Jacques
- Prawn cocktail
- Plant Kitchen vegan duck croquettes
- Oak fired melting camembert
- Duck parfait with plum glaze
Sides
- Extra fine asparagus
- Green vegetable medley
- Frites
- Sweet potato fries
- Buttery mashed potato
- Mac and cheese
Mains
- Rump steak with peppercorn sauce
- Sirloin steaks with heart shaped butter
- Rack of lamb with mustard, honey and herb crust
- Pie Love You
- Chicken parmigiana
- Duck breasts with plum sauce
- Salmon and prawn en croute
- Plant Kitchen 2 x smokey saffron aubergine steaks
Desserts
- I’m bananas for you
- Love heart churros
- Love heart macarons
- Raspberry profiteroles
- Billionaires pots
- Nuts about you cheesecakes
- Mini cheese selection
Drinks
- Echo Leyda sauvignon blanc
- Sauvignon IGP Loire
- Classics Touraine sauvignon
- Les Beauchamps chardonnay
- Valdemadera grand reserve
- Norton malbec
- Conte Priuli prosecco
- Conte Priuli veneto blush
- Conte Priuli rose
Chocolates
- Swiss chocolates
