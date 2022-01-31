The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S’s Valentine’s Day meal deal for two is back for 2022 and there’s lots to love
Celebrate with a pre-prepared meal that sounds like it belongs on a restaurant menu
For some, Valentine’s Day is all about love, serving as a unique opportunity to shower those nearest and dearest with gushy gifts like flowers and jewellery.
But for others, particularly those who consider themselves to be foodies, the most romantic day of the year is simply a good excuse to tuck into a delicious feast.
Every year, supermarkets launch affordable meal deals that promise to turn dinnertime into an experience worth remembering and, as the OG founders of the “dine in for £10" craze, it should come as no surprise that M&S has brought back its popular Valentine’s Day offer for another year.
Whether it’s to share with your partner, family or flatmates, the retailer’s meal deal promises a restaurant standard treat to tuck into at home – think scrumptious starters, mouth-watering mains and delectable desserts, all ready to be washed down with your favourite tipple.
From when the offer starts to what’s included and how much it will costs, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s Valentine’s Day dine in deal.
Read more:
When is the M&S Valentine’s meal deal launching?
M&S is yet to reveal an exact date that its offer will be landing online and in-stores but we predict it will be imminent.
Last year, the deal was available for shoppers to snap up on 10 February, so it could arrive any day now. Make sure to keep checking back here for any updates.
How much does it cost?
While the retailer is remaining tight-lipped on the details of its offer, we expect that this year’s meal deal will cost the same as 2021’s, which set shoppers back just £10 a head.
What’s included in the deal?
We don’t yet know what the options are for this year’s menu choices, but we can be sure that there will be plenty to love.
Every year, the supermarket gives diners the choice of multiple dishes for each course so they can build their own three-course dinner, including delicious treats for vegans and vegetarians.
Last year, the deal included a starter, main, side, dessert, bottle of wine or fizz and a box of chocolates. While we wait for this year’s offering to be unveiled, below is the 2021 menu to help whet your appetite.
Starters
- Coquilles St Jacques
- Puff pastry cheese and leek soufflé tarts
- Gastropub duck croquettes
- Gastropub melting cheese with oatcakes
- Our Best Ever prawn cocktail
- Salmon sharing platter
- Plant Kitchen mushroom pate
Sides
- Plant Kitchen potato dauphinoise
- Triple cooked chips
- Dauphinoise potatoes
- Tenderstem broccoli
- Frites
- Extra fine asparagus
- Truffled cauliflower cheese
- Truffle mash potato
Mains
- British 21-day aged rump steak with peppercorn sauce
- British 21-day aged sirloin steaks with garlic butter
- Rack of lamb with mustard, honey and herb crust
- Pulled beef love parcel
- Duck breast with plum sauce
- Gastropub beef bourgignon
- Love linguine
- Our Best Ever chicken kiev
- Stuffed seabass fillets
- Plant Kitchen no beef creamy peppercorn pie
Desserts
- Nuts about you cheesecake
- Gastropub billionaire’s pots
- Profiterole stack
- Strawberries in a heart shaped punnet
- Plant Kitchen heart churros with chocolate sauce
- Glittering heart rose flavoured jelly
- Tarte au citron slices
- Cheeseboard selection
Drinks
- Conte priuli prosecco rose
- Vinalta Argentinian malbec
- Valdamera gran reserva red
- Tewara New Zealand sauvignon blanc
- Macon village chardonnay
- Selection of non-alcoholic drinks
Chocolates
- Love bug mini chocolates
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:
Looking for a gift to treat someone special? Read our guide to the best bunches of flowers you can deliver straight to their door
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.