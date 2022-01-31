For some, Valentine’s Day is all about love, serving as a unique opportunity to shower those nearest and dearest with gushy gifts like flowers and jewellery.

But for others, particularly those who consider themselves to be foodies, the most romantic day of the year is simply a good excuse to tuck into a delicious feast.

Every year, supermarkets launch affordable meal deals that promise to turn dinnertime into an experience worth remembering and, as the OG founders of the “dine in for £10" craze, it should come as no surprise that M&S has brought back its popular Valentine’s Day offer for another year.

Whether it’s to share with your partner, family or flatmates, the retailer’s meal deal promises a restaurant standard treat to tuck into at home – think scrumptious starters, mouth-watering mains and delectable desserts, all ready to be washed down with your favourite tipple.

From when the offer starts to what’s included and how much it will costs, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s Valentine’s Day dine in deal.

When is the M&S Valentine’s meal deal launching?

M&S is yet to reveal an exact date that its offer will be landing online and in-stores but we predict it will be imminent.

Last year, the deal was available for shoppers to snap up on 10 February, so it could arrive any day now. Make sure to keep checking back here for any updates.

How much does it cost?

While the retailer is remaining tight-lipped on the details of its offer, we expect that this year’s meal deal will cost the same as 2021’s, which set shoppers back just £10 a head.

What’s included in the deal?

We don’t yet know what the options are for this year’s menu choices, but we can be sure that there will be plenty to love.

Every year, the supermarket gives diners the choice of multiple dishes for each course so they can build their own three-course dinner, including delicious treats for vegans and vegetarians.

Last year, the deal included a starter, main, side, dessert, bottle of wine or fizz and a box of chocolates. While we wait for this year’s offering to be unveiled, below is the 2021 menu to help whet your appetite.

Starters

Coquilles St Jacques

Puff pastry cheese and leek soufflé tarts

Gastropub duck croquettes

Gastropub melting cheese with oatcakes

Our Best Ever prawn cocktail

Salmon sharing platter

Plant Kitchen mushroom pate

Sides

Plant Kitchen potato dauphinoise

Triple cooked chips

Dauphinoise potatoes

Tenderstem broccoli

Frites

Extra fine asparagus

Truffled cauliflower cheese

Truffle mash potato

Mains

British 21-day aged rump steak with peppercorn sauce

British 21-day aged sirloin steaks with garlic butter

Rack of lamb with mustard, honey and herb crust

Pulled beef love parcel

Duck breast with plum sauce

Gastropub beef bourgignon

Love linguine

Our Best Ever chicken kiev

Stuffed seabass fillets

Plant Kitchen no beef creamy peppercorn pie

Desserts

Nuts about you cheesecake

Gastropub billionaire’s pots

Profiterole stack

Strawberries in a heart shaped punnet

Plant Kitchen heart churros with chocolate sauce

Glittering heart rose flavoured jelly

Tarte au citron slices

Cheeseboard selection

Drinks

Conte priuli prosecco rose

Vinalta Argentinian malbec

Valdamera gran reserva red

Tewara New Zealand sauvignon blanc

Macon village chardonnay

Selection of non-alcoholic drinks

Chocolates

Love bug mini chocolates

