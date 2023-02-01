Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you plump for champagne and presents that dazzle or low-key celebrations at home with loved ones this year, you won’t go far wrong with a deluxe-looking three-course meal on Valentine’s Day.

Now, with Valentine’s deals returning for another year, supermarkets have been pulling out all the stops when it comes to dine-in meals for Valentine’s Day feasting – whether its profiteroles from Sainsbury’s, a camembert starter from the Co-op or a plant-based Wellington from Asda’s menu, indecisive diners may have trouble choosing just one.

For those who have been patiently waiting for Marks and Spencer’s romantic meals to launch, the store has now unveiled its own Valentine’s Day menu. Upping the ante this year, the selection comes complete with a whopping 18,500 different item combinations.

The selection of dishes on the Marks & Sparks menu is available to pre-order online now (it will be available to buy in-store from 9 February), with a starter, main, side, dessert and drink for two. Each course includes vegetarian and vegan options, while there are boozy and non-alcoholic tipples to pair with the meal.

From how much it costs to what the menu has to offer, here’s what you can expect from the Marks and Spencer Valentine’s dine-in meal deal.

When is the M&S Valentine’s meal deal launching?

(M&S)

M&S’s dine-in deal for two is alreadyavailable to pre-order online from Ocado, and will be available to buy in store from 9 February – the Thursday before Valentine’s Day – which means there will be plenty of time to order before 14 February. As the offer ends on Valentine’s Day, make sure you get your orders in beforehand, to avoid missing the boat.

How much does it cost?

As much of a steal as it was last year, Marks and Spencer hasn’t changed the price of its dine-in deal for 2023. For a starter, main, side, dessert and drink for two people, it will cost £20 (£10 per head).

What’s included?

With a menu to rival other supermarkets when it comes to variety and size, there’s plenty to choose this year. Starters include prawn cocktail; duck parfait with orange glaze, and prawn tempura with sriracha mayo. If it’s vegetarian fare you’re after, there’s a choice of leek and cheese soufflé tarts or a three-cheese bake, which sounds tempting, while the crispy tempura vegetable fritters are vegan-friendly.

On to the main event and there are seven dishes to choose from – with both the rump steak with peppercorn sauce and sirloin steaks with garlic butter being gluten free. The other meat- and fish-based dishes include herb-crusted lamb rack, chicken cordon bleu, and cod with tomato, paprika and sherry. For vegetarian options, there’s the butternut squash risotto, and mushroom stroganoff pies (which are vegan).

M&S hasn’t scrimped on veg when it comes to side dishes, with beans and carrots, asparagus spears, cheesy spring greens, purple sprouting broccoli and more to accompany the main event. Spud fans can opt for the triple-cooked chips, rosemary hasselback potatoes, and potato gratin dauphinois instead, which we expect will be popular picks.

With seven desserts on the menu, chocoholics will be making a beeline for the chocolate melt-in-the-middle puddings, chocolate and orange gluten-free brownie, and raspberry profiterole stack. For vegans, there’s creamy berry pots, while fromage fans have the mini cheese selection to choose.

When it comes to drinks, you can pair your meal with red, white or rosé wine, prosecco, or a bottle of alcohol-free rosé and raspberry-and-rose soda, if you are going without booze.

Pre-order now or buy in-store from 9 February

