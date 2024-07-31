Everything we know so far about Myprotein’s advent calendar 2024

Support truly

It may seem OTT to think about the countdown to Christmas now (we’re melting in the heat as we type this, after all) but many of the best advent calendars are released months in advance and, if they’re in hot demand, sell out fast.

It’s not all about chocolate of course. There are bougie beauty calendars and beer bundles for a merry countdown. But gym goers hoping to smash their fitness goals fear not because Myprotein’s protein-packed December countdown is bound to help.

While the exact contents of the Myprotein advent calendar for 2024 are yet to be revealed, what we do know is that it will contain a range of 24 best-selling Myprotein products (including both snacks and accessories).

We haven’t even been given an inkling of what to expect when it comes to the design, only that there’s been a redesign this year. Previously, the calendar doors have featured exercises for a daily motivation boost so we’re certainly excited to see what the brand has in store for 2024.

What is in the Myprotein advent calendar?

While we don’t know exactly what this year’s advent calendar will bring, we do know that it will contain 24 of the brand’s best-selling snacks and accessories, and we can look at the content of calendars in previous years to speculate on how varied they’ll be.

If you went for the Myprotein advent calendar in 2022, for instance, the line-up included a shaker on day one and a zero-calorie flavour drop bottle on day two. These were followed by a series of protein bars, brownies and wafers, protein blends, clear whey isolate (£14.10, Myprotein.com) and more as the month went on.

Looking back even further, and the brand included a recovery ball (£6, Myprotein.com), a peanut butter pouch, multivitamin gummies and more in its 2021 line-up.

The brand’s top-selling products span its impact whey protein powder which we dubbed the best protein powder in our review, clear whey protein (also an IndyBest tried and tested favourite), creatine to improve performance and pre-workout. But this is all speculation of course, so if you want to stay in the know, make sure you sign up for updates.

