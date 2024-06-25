Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Finding motivation to go that extra mile during a gym session in hot weather can be tough, but it does get easier if there’s a little treat waiting for you at the end.

Imagine finishing a sweaty workout in which you’ve squatted and hip thrusted your way to exhaustion and then knowing that there’s an ice cold drink ready to pour down your throat as soon as you want it. Faster than mixing up a protein powder and easy to store in the fridge, the Myprotein clear vegan protein water (£11.42, Myprotein.com) is one of the most refreshing ways to cool down after a warm weather workout and give your body the protein it needs to repair muscles and aid recovery.

If you normally carry around protein powder and use the water from your gym’s communal fountain to mix it, you’ll know that this is never as chilled as you’d like. Plus, carrying a bulky protein shaker around can take up a lot of room in your gym bag. In contrast, the Myprotein clear vegan protein water is the same size as an Evian bottle. Here’s all we know about how it can help you in a heatwave.

Myprotein clear vegan protein water six-pack: £11.42, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Designed to appeal to citrus fans, this lemon and lime flavoured drink zings with flavour. Think a non-fizzy version of Spite but with more nutritional benefits. Each serving contains 10g of pea-based plant protein in a zero fat and zero sugar mix, while B vitamins have also been added to support mental focus.

It looks and feels like fruit cordial with a light, hydrating formula helping to replenish fluids lost through sweat. As it’s fruity and non-creamy, compared to other protein drinks, it’s formulated to be soothing in hot weather. The convenience of a ready-to-drink format means no mixing is required, making them easy to grab and enjoy immediately after exercise. It’s advisable to store them in the fridge so that they’re super chilled when it’s time to drink one and cool down your body temperature with every sip.

At £11.42 for six drinks, they’re more expensive than buying protein powder and mixing it yourself, so they might not be something you’d use after every session. But to stop your missing workouts and falling behind on your plan, they work out at less than £2 per bottle, which is worth it for the mental boost and confidence that comes from sticking to a fitness plan and feeling great about how you look.

