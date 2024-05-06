The Nue Co’s probiotic could be the key to boosting your gut health

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The benefits of adding a probiotic supplement to your diet are tenfold, from improving your gut health to boosting your immune system.

Whether you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or want to reduce bloating, there’s a reason why probiotics are among the most popular dietary supplements.

Gut health doesn’t just have an impact on your stomach but also on your mind. The gut-brain axis is the two-way communication between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain. The gut microbiota (the species of bacteria living in our guts) have been shown to have an influence on that communication, so a probiotic may not just be beneficial for the gut but also your brain.

But it can be tricky to know where to start. Enter Nue Co’s simple yet effective capsules. Securing a spot in our review of the best probiotics, our tester dubbed it the best synbiotic probiotic, with the formula also containing prebiotics. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Nue Co prebiotic and probiotic supplement, 60 capsules: Was £53, now £42.40, Lookfantastic.com

( The Nue Co )

This brand knows its stuff when it comes to gut health. Jules Miller, one of The Nue Co’s co-founders, has IBS and the supplement was developed specifically for people with the common condition.

Delivering probiotics and prebiotic inulin fibre from Jerusalem artichoke root, it’s also great for anyone who wants to boost their gut health. “It’s slightly unusual because it contains spores instead of the typical live bacteria, and that means the 15 billion spores per dose don’t start working until they reach your small intestine. This is meant to give them a better chance of survival as they move through your body,” noted our writer.

Our tester is a “regular user of prebiotics and probiotics because of the comfortable feeling they get when taking the supplement, which they think is from improved digestion”.

If your interest is piqued to take Nue Co’s supplement regularly, you can sign up for a monthly subscription that gives a 20 per cent discount. “The capsules come in pouches made with recycled plastics, so you can use that incredibly stylish glass jar again and again,” our reviewer added.

